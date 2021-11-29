"Nets have gone from a Big 3 to a Big 1" - Skip Bayless exclaims that Kevin Durant needs more help around him with James Harden struggling for form

Another loss for Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets against a heavyweight from the Western Conference is proof that the top-seeded Eastern Conference team is not playing a brand of basketball that could get them a championship. The game ended 113-107 in favor of the Phoenix Suns despite an ambitious effort by the Nets to overcome a 20-point deficit in the second half.

The Suns extended their winning streak to 16 games at the expense of the Nets at Barclays Center, despite Kevin Durant's stellar performance. The loss sparked outrage and reactions from fans and pundits, as the Nets have failed to secure a victory against any of the championship contenders so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Skip Bayless, an NBA analyst, could not hide his frustration, as it seems like all the scoring load is left to Kevin Durant. After the game, Skip sent out a tweet saying:

"Kevin Durant goes for 39/9/7 with 4 steals but gets virtually no help from Harden (0-6 from three) as Suns move to 16-3 with a significant win at Brooklyn. Nets have gone from a Big 3 to a Big 1."

It was a disappointing loss for the Nets, as not much help came from the certified stars, including James Harden and Patty Mills. Although Harden recorded another triple-double, he was largely underwhelming as he scored only 12 points.

Can Kevin Durant lead the Nets to a championship considering the current state of the team?

James Johnson #16,Kevin Durant #7 and James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

In all honesty, the simple answer is no. Kevin Durant is an exceptional talent who can score at an incredibly efficient rate, but basketball is a team sport, and he will not go far with this current Nets team.

The Nets are playing without Kyrie Irving, who is a key member of the Big 3. But with Kevin Durant and Harden, they have quality enough to win a championship. Unfortunately, recent performances have proven that winning without Kyrie will be a tall task.

Irving will miss the entire 2021-22 season if he maintains his stance on the covid-19 vaccination. The All-Star guard opted not to take the shots, and with the New York City covid-19 mandate, will not be allowed to play in any indoor arena in the City. With the organization refusing to take him on a part-time basis, Kyrie will not feature for the Nets, and has also lost a multi-million dollar extension deal.

Harden, who is thought to be the second superstar on the team, has been poor to start the season. The three-time scoring champ made it clear that the nasty hamstring injury he sustained during the 2021 playoffs is not the cause of his slow start.

With Kyrie out and Harden out of form, the Nets are heavily reliant on Kevin Durant, inadvertently turning their Big 3 into a Big 1. It will get harder for the Nets if things continue like this. Durant is already logging in heavy minutes this early in the season, and that will in no way help him stay healthy for longer.

StatMuse @statmuse Kevin Durant played the final 33 minutes tonight.



In a regular season game in November.



In a regular season game in November. This man needs help.

With the upcoming trade deadline, the Nets can go in search of another player that can help their cause, but they do not have several tradeable assets. Harden will have to figure out if he should shoot or pass, and Mills also has to be more productive.

Kevin Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field.

Edited by Parimal