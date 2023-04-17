Nets vs 76ers: Prediction, odds, where to watch

The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of their first-round series on Monday. Philadelphia won on the road in Game 1 by a score of 121-101. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 26 points. Mikal Bridges dropped 30 points in the loss for Brooklyn.

Where to watch?

The game will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. You can also stream the game with the NBA League Pass.

Game Preview

In Game 1, the Nets shot the basketball well in game one, shooting 55.7% from the field and 44.8% from 3-point range. However, they struggled to stop or even slow the Philadelphia offense.

The Sixers killed the Nets from the outside, going 21 of 43 from downtown. They were also perfect from the free throw line, going 16 for 16 as a team.

Philly will be a strong favorite again in Game 2. The Nets have lengthy perimeter players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson who are decent defenders, but there is a stark drop-off after those two. The defensive struggles were exposed in Game 1. The Nets allowed 112.5 points per game this season, which is the tenth-best in the league.

Brooklyn does not have the size or answer for Joel Embiid inside. The big man was constantly fouled while driving to the hoop and made Brooklyn pay, going 11 of 11 from the line.

Embiid should have another big performance in Game 2. He had a plus/minus of +18 when he was on the floor in Game 1.

Nets center Nick Claxton has a tough assignment to try and slow down Embiid. Claxton performed well on the glass despite the defensive struggles. He outrebounded Embiid 10 to 5.

The Nets will need stronger perimeter defense and must defend Embiid without fouling him to win the second game.

Game Prediction

Odds

Spread: 76ers (-10)

Total (O/U): 213

Moneyline: Nets (+360) vs 76ers (-480)

The Nets will need a hot shooting night from three to win this one. They have the scoring capabilities with Bridges, Johnson, and Dinwiddie. The Sixers are too deep and too talented to lose this one. Embiid, Harden, and Maxey may be better than anyone in a Brooklyn uniform, and they will do enough to win game two.

Prediction: 76ers 111-102 Nets

