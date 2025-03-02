"Never ever put me and Chloe on a panel together": Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman quips after linking up with teammate at 'Spirit Fest'

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman, is the face of the Washington Spirits in the NWSL and one of the world's best women's soccer players. However, Rodman seems to have a request to her team: to never put her up for a public show of face with teammate Chloe Ricketts ever again.

Rodman, who was the youngest player to be drafted in NWSL history in 2021, joined 17-year-old teammate Ricketts for a panel discussion at the team's "Spirit Fest" on Saturday. When Ricketts said that her mother still picks her game-day fits, she had Rodman off her seat in laughter.

"Never ever put me and Chloe on a panel together, iykyk," Rodman wrote on her Instagram story as she shared a picture of Ricketts and her sharing the stage.

Trinity Rodman's Instagram story about SpiritFest - Source: Instagram

Ricketts, the latest phenom in U.S. soccer, has broken various records, including becoming the youngest signee and youngest goal scorer in NWSL history. Despite her achievements, to be treated the way a teenager would be treated by her mother is bound to crack a laugh among a crowd, and Trinity Rodman also couldn't help but laugh out loud at her young teammate's public revelation.

Rodman and Ricketts represent early bloomers and appear to be thriving in the stardom and recognition that comes with their success. Not everyone has the luxury of such a linear career trajectory, though, and Trinity Rodman's father, Dennis Rodman, is a celebrated example of a late bloomer.

Unlike Trinity Rodman, Dennis Rodman was only drafted into the NBA at the ripe age of 23

While the Washington Spirits star is already an NWSL champion and Olympic gold medalist despite only being 22, her father, who attained international fame and accolades aplenty throughout his career, was a lowly draft prospect at the same point in his life.

Trinity and Dennis Rodman - Source: Getty

Dennis Rodman was picked 27th, going in the second round of the 1986 draft, a stark contrast to Trinity, who was the unanimous first pick when it was her turn to be drafted by a professional franchise.

With the success he saw through his career as a five-time champion and Hall of Famer, Rodman probably has no qualms about being a late bloomer. But the disparity in his career trajectory in comparison to his daughter's is an example of how no two paths are similar, even for a father-daughter pairing of superstar status.

