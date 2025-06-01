The New York Knicks' Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday left many wondering if it was already time for them to move on from Karl-Anthony Towns. The All-Star center, who joined the team in a blockbuster swap sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves, was viewed as one of the culprits in New York's shortcomings against Indiana.

Towns' offensive talent was great for the team, but his defensive limitations were a problem for the Knicks, who already have to cover for Jalen Brunson. With both playing key positions on the court, it proved difficult for the Knicks to sustain their efficiency on that end of the floor.

New York also seemed out of depth after gutting their roster to get Towns and Mikal Bridges last offseason. Coach Tom Thibodeau was forced to go deep into his rotation against the Pacers to match their intensity at all times. It's clear that New York needs defensive upgrades and bench depth to have a shot at contending with Brunson as their lead star.

It's no surprise that Towns is already being floated around in trade rumors despite having an All-NBA and All-Star season, as this star tandem might not have what it takes to win it all.

With several other NBA playoffs/title contenders in the Eastern Conference also lacking the right pieces in certain areas, here's a proposed trade from Sportskeeda that could see multiple teams help each other out.

Blockbuster mock trade sends Karl-Anthony Towns and Darius Garland to Magic, Knicks add depth

Every team that came up short in the East is likely to make significant moves this offseason. The Knicks, Magic and Cavaliers are at the top of that list. New York needs depth and defense, the Magic need offense, and Cleveland needs a point-of-attack presence next to Donovan Mitchell.

A trade involving the three teams could make a ton of sense if they engage in negotiations this offseason. With the apron rules applying to the Knicks and Cavaliers, a fourth team with cap space like Brooklyn is also involved. Here's the mock trade proposal between the four teams:

Magic get

Karl-Anthony Towns

Darius Garland

The Magic add more offense with Towns and Garland next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. It's crucial that the duo is surrounded by a stretch center and a playmaking guard to generate better offensive execution compared to previous years, as they aren't known for being reliable threats from beyond the arc.

Knicks get

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Goga Bitadze

Jonathan Isaac

2025 first-round pick (via Denver from Magic)

2029 first-round pick via Magic (top-10 protected)

2025 second-round pick via Cavaliers (#49)

2026 second-round pick from Nets (via Hawks)

The Knicks add a point-of-attack defensive presence in Caldwell-Pope, a new defensive starting center in Goga Bitadze and another efficient defender in Isaac to bolster their second unit. Orlando offers a 2025 first-round pick (#25), a 2029 top-10 protected first-round pick and two second-round picks via the Cavaliers and Nets (explained below).

Cavaliers get

Jalen Suggs

2027 first-round pick via Magic

The Cavaliers add a complementary backcourt fit next to Donovan Mitchell. Suggs is an uber-efficient perimeter defender who can make plays on offense and score at a high rate. The Magic offer a 2027 first instead of another young player, and the Cavaliers send a 2025 second-round pick to balance the move (re-routed to New York).

Nets get

Cole Anthony

The Nets add a veteran point guard for next season in Cole Anthony, who they can retain in future seasons to run their second unit. With the Nets not offering any player in this deal, they send a 2026 second-round pick via the Hawks to the Magic (re-routed to Knicks).

