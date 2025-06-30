New blockbuster three-team trade proposal sends LeBron James to Rockets alongside Kevin Durant

The LeBron James trade rumors have picked up steam after Rich Paul's cryptic comments following his client's decision to opt into his $52.7 million player option. The Lakers retain James momentarily for the 2025-26 NBA season, but it doesn't guarantee that he will suit up in the Purple and Gold again.

Paul revealed his biggest client is accepting of the Lakers' stance on building for the future with Luka Doncic as their franchise pillar for the foreseeable future. However, at this stage of his career, James still values a realistic shot at winning championships.

Paul also thanked Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss and General Manager Rob Pelinka for their eight-year partnership, which seemed like a parting message. Shortly, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that James is 'uncertain' about the Lakers' roster for the 2025-26 NBA season.

If James does hit the market, there will be several enticing suitors. As an expiring, he may be an affordable asset for most teams. Some of the initial speculations linked him to the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors.

Another team not linked yet but could be a viable suitor is the Houston Rockets. After finishing second with a young core, the Rockets couldn't get past the experienced Warriors in the first round. They added Kevin Durant this offseason to fuel their chances of winning another title. Could LeBron James be their next move?

Here's a potential pathway for James to unite with Durant for the first time to form a formidable duo.

Three-team mock trade sends LeBron James to Rockets, pairing him with Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets did a phenomenal job with their asset management after acquiring Kevin Durant for the No. 10 pick, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and five second-round picks. They have retained assets, which could help them make a swing at another superstar.

However, it will require a bold move. The Rockets have one of the league's best centers in Alperen Sengun. But if LeBron James lists the Rockets as one of his preferred destinations and the interest is mutual, Sengun might be the one to make way for the NBA's All-Time leading scorer.

The Lakers ideally would have been enticed by Sengun, but he doesn't fit next to Luka Doncic. Both players have defensive limitations, and Sengun is not a lob threat. That prompts the inclusion of a third team in this mock proposal, the Brooklyn Nets.

Here's how a trade with these three teams could look with LeBron James heading to the Rockets:

Rockets receive

LeBron James

2026 first-round pick (via Nets)

Lakers receive

Nicolas Claxton

Cam Johnson

Jock Landale

Cam Whitmore

2026 second-round pick (via ATL from Nets)

Nets receive

Alperen Sengun

Gabe Vincent

Dalton Knecht

The Rockets receive LeBron James, one first-round pick from the Nets, for offering them Alperen Sengun. The Lakers take on Nicolas Claxton and Cam Johnson instead of Sengun in the deal, along with Jock Landale and Cam Whitmore as salary fillers for James, primarily making it a players-over-picks deal on their side.

LA gets a 2026 second-round pick from the Nets (via Hawks) for offering Gabe Vincent's expiring contract and sophomore Dalton Knecht.

The Nets get younger and get a new franchise centerpiece. Vincent could be the veteran for the roster, and Knecht adds to their young core as a budding sharpshooter. Brooklyn can also flip Vincent's contract at the deadline.

