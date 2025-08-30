New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Spurs Move Stephon Castle to Pair Victor Wembanyama With $163,000,300 Star 

The San Antonio Spurs will have key decisions to make for their roster building around Victor Wembanyama as they aim for a return to the playoffs. They have moved in that direction by adding experience and star power over the last two trade cycles with the additions of Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox, among others.

The Spurs are still balancing things by acquiring young talent via draft, selecting lottery picks Stephon Castle in 2024 and Dylan Harper in 2025. While both prospects are expected to thrive in the league, the Spurs will have a logjam in the backcourt, especially with Fox extended through 2030.

Several suggestions have been floated online since they drafted Harper, who is widely predicted to be an All-NBA caliber guard down the line. After Fox's extension, it seems like Castle might emerge as a trade candidate in the near future.

Keeping this in mind, NBA writer Zack Buckley suggested a blockbuster trade that would help the Spurs add more firepower in the frontcourt alongside franchise centerpiece Victor Wembanyama.

Spurs acquire Bam Adebayo to bolster frontcourt with Victor Wembanyama in mock proposal

Buckley's suggestion centered on Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who is in the final year of a $163,000,300 deal he signed in 2021. Adebayo will have three more years in Miami, barring a trade, after he signed a $160,838,784 extension in 2024.

Adebayo will earn $37.1 million next season, a salary the Spurs can match. In return, they can appease the Heat by moving Stephon Castle. Here's Buckley's trade suggestion:

Heat receive:

Stephon Castle

Devin Vassell

Picks

Spurs receive:

Bam Adebayo

The trade works out on the trade machines since neither team is in the luxury tax, and the outcome keeps them under the first apron. Whether this proposal is realistic or not remains to be seen. It's unlikely that a trade of this caliber goes down before opening night.

However, things can get tricky at the trade deadline. On one hand, the Heat are in a weak Eastern Conference, where every team has a puncher's chance to make it past two rounds of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Spurs will contend with 12 teams for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

One plausible reason why both teams may engage in a trade like this is if the Heat aren't solid enough to contend, while the Spurs are in the thick of things but would need an upgrade to reach the next level.

A player like Stephone Castle and picks would help the Miami Heat steer a rebuild, while Bam Adebayo would elevate the San Antonio Spurs into a dark horse contender in the West. His partnership with Victor Wembanyama could arguably make them the best defensive duo, which can derail any offense.

