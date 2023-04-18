With Game 1 of the Lakers vs. Grizzlies series officially in the books, let's take a look at how the Lakers overcame the Memphis Grizzlies 128-112. We'll also look at what it will take for LA to continue its success in Game 2.

Early on, it seemed this would be a tale of the bigs. However, that quickly changed down the stretch as Anthony Davis was injured with an apparent right arm injury. Davis exited the game and headed to the locker room minutes before halftime and was later evaluated with a right arm stinger.

He unexpectedly returned to the court in the second half and continued his dominance, but obviously did not have the same effect on the game as before. Giving way to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to break through in the second half.

Hachimura stepped up to the plate and knocked down a playoff career-high 29 points including 5-6 from 3-point range. Not to mention Reaves scoring nine straight baskets in the fourth quarter.

It was only after Ja Morant went up for an acrobatic lay-up and injured his right hand that the momentum for the Grizzlies changed. LA took advantage of this and opted for the kill. Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. was the game's leading scorer, but it wasn't enough to knock off a reinvented Lakers team.

One fascinating fact about the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Memphis Grizzlies was that LeBron James did not have to be "King James" and dominate the game in his typical fashion. For perhaps the first time in his career, James was not the most valuable player on the floor in a postseason performance. It was the others who rose to the occasion and did the dirty work.

Lakers vs Grizzlies Game 2 Preview

The good news for the Lakers but terrible for the Grizzlies is that star guard Ja Morant was injured. The odds are not in the Grizzlies' favor. Furthermore, a LeBron James-led team has never lost a series after winning Game 1. However, the Grizzlies have to be optimistic.

They can still win Game 2 at home and win this series as a whole, as nothing is out of the question yet. Memphis has a 10-8 record without Morant this season.

"I'm going to do anything to try to be out there for my team, be out there on the floor," said Morant ahead of Game 2.

"It's pretty much how much I can tolerate. If I feel like I can go out there and be somewhat myself, I'll probably play. But if not, I don't want to do anything to hurt the team."

For now, expectations are for Ja Morant to be sidelined.

Could the basketball gods be opening the gates for the Lakers to sweep the Grizzlies in the first round? Before the series started, many saw the Lakers as the underdogs. Now the script has been flipped and LA is the top dog in the battle to win the West.

Asked about Austin Reave's stellar performance, LBJ said this:

"I knew from the first practice that he wasn't going to be a two-way for long … I've been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players … and the [guys] that fit with me."

The Lakers arguably have a stud in Austin Reaves, whether he is on or off the ball. Reaves always finds a way to get off his lengthy jump shot. When you have a player like LeBron James backing you, you play like you have all the confidence in the world.

The gentle giant Hachimura is grateful for the opportunity to play alongside star players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. These players can bring out the full potential in him as he continues to make his country of Japan a proud nation.

As long as there are no injured players on the roster, the Lakers seem favorites now. As of April 17th, 2023, Ja Morant remains doubtful. With all the analytics against the Grizzlies, Memphis still has a 60% chance of winning Game 2. Homecourt advantage is everything and it's obvious the critics aren't sold on the Lakers just yet.

Expect a sold-out crowd at the FedEx Forum, motivated to see their home team take the fight to the Lakers and try to even the series.

