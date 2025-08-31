New Major Trade Proposal Sees LA Lakers Acquire LeBron James' $86,000,001 Rival in Ambitious Deadline Move 

The LA Lakers are unlikely to make trades before the 2025-26 NBA season opening night. They've improved the team in various positions without exhausting their assets, acquiring their two marquee signings, Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, with this strategy.

Ad

While the Lakers will remain in place for the rest of the offseason, they intend to give the LeBron James-Luka Doncic tandem another chance at a title run. If the Lakers struggle due to the inconsistency of their role players, LA might be inclined to make one or two moves at the deadline.

Some candidates to keep an eye on could be Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt. They had decent showings during the 2024-25 NBA regular season, but had just as many lowlights. Should they continue to lose minutes and underperform, the LA Lakers might consider moving them, even at the expense of losing light draft capital.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The duo will likely have negative trade value, but it won't matter to teams who would be lottery-bound nearing the deadline, as long as other assets are attached. The Phoenix Suns could be one of those teams after making significant changes to their roster following Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal's departures.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

They could be willing to sell. Dillon Brooks makes a compelling case as a trade candidate for Phoenix. Here's a mock trade on how the Lakers can acquire one of LeBron James' rivals.

Ad

Mock trade proposal lands Dillon Brooks next to LeBron James on LA Lakers

The Suns are looking to get younger and shed salary off their books. Their goal is to build a team around Devin Booker for the future. Dillon Brooks is one of the players who may not fit the team's timeline.

The Lakers could be an intriguing landing spot, considering their need to improve defensively around LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Brooks' defensive versatility can elevate them to the next level.

Ad

Here's a mock trade proposal sending Brooks to the LA Lakers:

Lakers get:

Dillon Brooks

Jordan Goodwin

Suns get:

Gabe Vincent

Jarred Vanderbilt

2032 second-round pick

The LA Lakers reunite with Jordan Goodwin in this trade. They had to waive him to make space and acquire Marcus Smart.

On the other hand, the Suns acquire an expiring contract with Gabe Vincent. He also fills a need at the point guard position as the Suns don't have a traditional one.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt has three years left on his contract, but on an annual basis, his $12 million average salary shouldn't hurt Phoenix. The Suns also get a 2032 second-round pick to take on his long-term deal.

Vanderbilt hasn't been healthy, and his opportunities due to offensive limitations have hindered his value. However, it could change with the Suns, where the expectations would be lower, and he could fill a role on the defensive end. He can guard multiple positions, including the non-bulky centers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More