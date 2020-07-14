NBA Bubble Update: 2 players test positive, Luka Doncic pulls off yet another magic trick

2 players test positive for coronavirus since entering the NBA bubble. Richaun Holmes quarantined for 10 days.

Luka Doncic hits a trick shot in the NBA bubble. Players will be allowed to wear casual clothes to game arenas.

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

The borders of the NBA bubble have already been breached according to the latest news! The NBA revealed today that 2 players have tested positive since entering the bubble in Orlando. We are yet to ascertain the identity of those players, as it is their prerogative to keep it in public view.

NBA Announces Two Players Test Positive For COVID-19 Since Entering Bubble https://t.co/K6dhXkxiqM — RealGM (@RealGM) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Yahoo's Chris Haynes has revealed the identities of the Denver Nuggets players who didn't make it to the bubble with the rest of the team in the week past. They are starting guard Gary Harris and forwards Michael Porter Jr and Torrey Craig. We think these are the same 3 players who were revealed to have tested positive when testing began in late June.

NBA Bubble update: League permits casual clothing

Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020

One of the key parts of NBA fandom has been to look out for players' outfits before and after games. The likes of Russell Westbrook, James Harden and LeBron James have made fashion statements in the past by rocking some outrageous outfits to games. After an initial fear that players will not be in position to do so due to bubble rules, the NBA has let up and is now going to allow them to rock their casual wear to the makeshift game venues.

This move is surely going to add some zing and zest to the NBA bubble. It might also turn into a fashion contest between teams and players, and we're all for it!

Fits to games are back 💧 pic.twitter.com/hoNeqQuyiO — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) July 13, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has made waves of late, making trick shot after trick shot at the NBA bubble. He added to that list today with a HORSE shot that he made while helping teammate and NBA journeyman Courtney Lee out with his drills. Look out for the set shot he makes with one foot off the ground.

Luka is already one of the most skilled players in the NBA and is fast becoming a darling of teammates and fans alike. The Mavericks will look to make great use of his historically great sophomore season and embark on a deep run in the playoffs with the 21-year-old leading them.

Rulebreaking in the NBA Bubble

It has not even been a week since teams started arriving at Disney World and we already have 2 players quarantined for breaking protocol. Earlier in the day, we reported the quarantine imposed on Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo for going out of his room during the first 2 days of compulsory quarantine.

Now, Sacramento Kings' reserve center Richaun Holmes is getting sanctioned for stepping over the Disney World boundary. Holmes apparently was picking up food ordered from outside campus, most probably on Postmates.

