New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th January 2020

Match details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Saturday, 11th January 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Last Game Results

New Orleans Pelicans (26-10): 123-111 win over the New York Knicks (10th January)

Boston Celtics (25-11): 98-109 loss to the Philadephia 76ers (9th January)

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

With Zion Williamson nearing a return, the Pelicans are hopeful of changing their fate in the postseason. They have won three of their last four games and have improved their record to 14-25 for the season.

Pelicans blew out the New York Knicks in their last game at the Madison Square Garden. Six players were in double digits with Brandon Ingram leading the squad with 28 points, nine dishes, and six rebounds. Beside him, Lonzo Ball has continued to show his class in the last four games and dropped 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds against the Knicks.

The Pels will be hopeful of some all-around effort against the Boston Celtics tonight.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram is having the best season of his career, averaging 25.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.2 dishes, one steal, and 0.8 blocks per game. He is shooting well above 40% from both the field and beyond the three-point line.

He will play an essential role guarding Jason Tatum tonight and will look to be at his best on the offensive end as well.

Pelicans' Predicted Lineup

Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Derrick Favors, Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick

Boston Celtics Preview

The last game against the Philadelphia 76ers was another indication of the gaping hole in the Boston Celtics' squad. The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, but Al Horford, the ex-Celtics player, stood up to the occasion and dropped 17 points.

The Celtics were outscored by the 76ers, especially in the paint. Daniel Theis has been decent this season but is not the kind of Center that can stand up to the likes of Giannis Antetokounpo and Joel Embiid. Thus, the Celtics need to make some moves, grabbing a good big man before the trade deadline. Meanwhile, three Celtics were in double digits- Marcus Smart (24), Kemba Walker (26), and Jayson Tatum (15).

The men in green have now lost three in a row and will be willing to revive themselves tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jason Tatum will be a critical aspect of tonight's game. He will have to not only score the points for his team but also stop Brandon Ingram.

Tatum had an average scoring night with 15 points and ten rebounds against Philly and will be looking to bounce back strong against the Pelicans tonight.

Celtics' Predicted Lineup

Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown

Pelicans vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Celtics are at home and hungry for a comeback. They have a high-quality young squad that could very well play with the Pels' defense.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, will be without Holiday and having the second-worst record in the West does not support their case.

I am predicting a Celtics victory tonight at home.

Where to Watch Pelicans vs Celtics?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports - New Orleans. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.