New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - January 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Boston to face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Monday, January 17th, in the NBA's MLK Day fixtures.

With a 120-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Pelicans saw their two-game winning streak come to an end. They will now look to return to winning ways against the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, are coming off a 114-112 win against the Chicago Bulls. With an impressive win against one of the best teams in the league, the Celtics have improved to .500 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, January 17th, 2022; 12:30 PM ET (Monday, January 17th, 2022; 11:00 PM IST).

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets

The New Orleans Pelicans have been an interesting team to follow in the month of January.

They haven't necessarily emerged as a winning franchise, considering the absence of a superstar such as Zion Williamson. However, the individual performances of players like Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas have seen the Pelicans beat some good teams.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA a block, a steal, and 4 points in 16 seconds. we'll take it a block, a steal, and 4 points in 16 seconds. we'll take it 😎 https://t.co/aTeEuk3uIq

Although their latest loss against the Brooklyn Nets sees them at 16-27 on the season, the Pelicans beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers in consecutive games.

The game against the Nets was relatively one-sided, though. New Orleans saw some great contributions from Brandon Ingram, who was the leading scorer for the Pelicans with 22 points. The Pelicans also saw solid outings from Josh Hart and Herb Jones, but they were not enough for the team to beat the Nets.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram surveys the floor to make a play.

Brandon Ingram could be a key player for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Ingram has been one of the most valuable assets for the Pelicans in recent years. Emerging as a versatile scorer and playmaker, Ingram has been a consistent contributor to the team.

The 24-year old has recorded 20+ points in his last five outings. With two 30+ point outings in those five games, Ingram also played a key role in New Orleans' win against Minnesota.

Coming up with clutch three-pointers and a game-winner to seal the game, the young forward has shown the composure necessary to be a closer for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Josh Hart | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Herb Jones | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum drives to the basket.

The Boston Celtics have been relatively fortunate with regards to injuries at the start of the year. Although Marcus Smart continues to be on their injury report for this game, the Celtics have had a fairly successful start to 2022.

On a three-game winning streak following their win against the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics are 22-22 on the season. However, they have struggled to make a solid push to be a playoff side.

Currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics will need to put together a series of wins to enter the playoff discussion. Led by the superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics will hope to capitalize on their recent success as they head home for their MLK Day matchup.

Celtics Junkies @Celtics_Junkies This defense by Tatum on DeMar DeRozan that won the game This defense by Tatum on DeMar DeRozan that won the game 🔥 https://t.co/gC3fZiO8mP

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown in conversation with Jayson Tatum.

Jaylen Brown could be a key player for the Boston Celtics against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Celtics Junkies @Celtics_Junkies



29.7 ppg

9.2 rpg

4.3 apg

53% FGs

49% 3PTs

83% FTs



Get this man to the All-Star Game

#JaylenBrown #NBAAllStar Jaylen Brown’s last 6 games29.7 ppg9.2 rpg4.3 apg53% FGs49% 3PTs83% FTsGet this man to the All-Star Game Jaylen Brown’s last 6 games29.7 ppg9.2 rpg4.3 apg53% FGs49% 3PTs83% FTsGet this man to the All-Star Game 🔥 #JaylenBrown #NBAAllStar https://t.co/zaHRo66ocz

Brown is a bonafide superstar for the Celtics. Together with Jayson Tatum, the duo are capable of running rampant at the offensive end of the floor. A gifted scorer, Brown has also been an impressive contributor for the team at the defensive end.

Coming off a 19-point outing in the win against the Chicago Bulls, Brown also recorded four steals, seven rebounds and four assists for the game. Although he continues to be a key player at the offensive end of the floor, Brown could potentially have the task of stopping Brandon Ingram on Monday.

The Boston Celtics will also hope that Brown can find his shot from behind the arc in this game. Going 0-5 from downtown in the previous game, the Celtics guard will need to be a threat from beyond the arc to allow Boston's offense to wreak havoc.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III.

Pelicans vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics should emerge as the winners in this game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Boston will head into this game with some significant momentum behind them. Although they will miss Marcus Smart, the Celtics are an efficient side at home. On the flip side, New Orleans struggle to perform on the road.

Although Ingram has been in top form, the young star will need the support of his teammates to lead his team to a win.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Celtics game?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Boston. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 98.5 The Sports Hub.

