A jam-packed Tuesday in the NBA features 10 games, including the battle between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. The game's result has no bearing on the race for the postseason, but it could have an impact on the draft lottery.
The Nets outlasted the Pelicans 107-105 during their first meeting of the season on Nov. 12 at the Smoothie King Center. It was an overall team performance from Brooklyn, with seven players scoring in double figures. Cam Thomas had a team-high 17 points, while Cam Johnson and Noah Clowney each scored 15.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Fans can watch the game on local channels, Gulf Coast Sports Network in New Orleans and the YES Network in New York. It's also available via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV. Tipoff is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. EST.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds
Moneyline: Pelicans (+110) vs. Nets (-130)
Spread: Pelicans +2 (-110) vs. Nets -2 (-110)
Total (O/U): Pelicans o213.5 (-115) vs. Nets u213.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview
The Pelicans (21-57) have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. However, they are outside the bottom three teams, so they won't have the best chance of nabbing the first overall pick in the lottery. They have a ton of injuries, but their active players are looking to remain on the roster for next season.
On the other hand, the Nets (25-53) are 12th in the Eastern Conference. They have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They are also dealing with injuries and would likely use the final four games of the season to evaluate their young players.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups
Pelicans
G - Jose Alvarado | G - Antonio Reeves | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kelly Olynyk | C - Yves Missi
Nets
G - Reece Beekman | G - Jalen Wilson | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Trendon Watford | C - Nic Claxton
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips
Bruce Brown has an over/under of 14.5 points via Sleeper. He has scored at least 15 points in three of his last five games. With no other option on offense, bet on Brown to get OVER (-110).
Ziaire Williams is favored to go UNDER (-149) 12.5 points via Sleeper. Bet on Williams to hit the mark and score 12 points or fewer. He has gone over 12.5 points just once in his past five contests.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction
The Nets are the slight favorites to beat the Pelicans on Tuesday. The hosts have homecourt advantage, but they only have two wins in their last 10 games. The Pelicans are capable of pulling the upset, though it won't help their lottery odds. The prediction is a win for the Nets, with the total going OVER 213.5 points.
Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.