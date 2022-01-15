New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - January 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will travel for a three-game East Coast road swing starting with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. New Orleans is on a two-game winning run and would like to keep it going against the weary Nets at Barclays Center.

Fresh off a perfect two-game homestand, the New Orleans Pelicans will try to bring a budding defensive game away from Smoothie King Center. They routed the hapless LA Clippers in their last game behind Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas' excellent performances.

The Brooklyn Nets will surely offer stiffer resistance than the shorthanded Clippers. After a brutal road setup, the Nets have been at home for the last few days. They decided to rest Kevin Durant and Patty Mills in their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder as James Harden was left to carry the team on dead-tired legs.

With a day off, the Brooklyn Nets should look like their normal selves. The Nets have been dismal at home, but will begin the game as heavy favorites over the Pelicans.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 15th; 7:30 PM ET (Sunday, January 16th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are on a two-game winning run. [Photo: The Bird Writes]

The win against the LA Clippers, who were without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, wasn’t nearly as impressive as their win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The New Orleans Pelicans beat a near full-strength Timberwolves with Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell all playing together.

Despite still being without Zion Williamson, head coach Willie Green’s side showed the tenacity and grit that should remind him of his playing days. The Pelicans defense has not suddenly become elite, but they have shown glimpses of what they can do when committed and focused.

Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart will spearhead the team once more as they take on Brooklyn.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

When he plays, the one-time All-Star is definitely the best player on the New Orleans Pelicans roster. He is averaging 22.9 points per contest and has also become a more rounded and better player this season. The 24-year-old small forward's 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game are career-highs.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter BRANDON INGRAM FOR THE GAME BRANDON INGRAM FOR THE GAME ‼️ https://t.co/lZu90hHHQB

In the last four games, the versatile forward has been flashing All-Star form. He has been putting up 27.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. His shooting from beyond the arc in that span has been downright ridiculous as he has scored with 52.9% of his three-point attempts.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ floor and ceiling become way better when Ingram is cooking.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Josh Hart | F - Herbert Jones | F - Brandon Ingram | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 11-11 at home this season. [Photo: NBA.com]

The long miles and different time zones really took their toll on the Brooklyn Nets. After smoking the Chicago Bulls, which was their biggest win of the season, they just had to give Kevin Durant and Patty Mills a breather. James Harden bravely led the charge but was clearly running on fumes as well, as they suffered defeat.

Even without Kyrie Irving, the Nets have more than enough to defend their home floor, particularly with KD set to play. A day off should hopefully be enough to make them resemble themselves more than what they showed against the Thunder.

The Brooklyn Nets are only 11-11 at Barclays Center this season but are more than capable of showing their road form at home against the Pelicans. They are huge favorites in this game, even with LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris and Irving sitting out.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is the best player to take to the court on Saturday across both teams. No one comes close to what he brings to the floor. Through adversity this season, he has proven to be the quintessential leader and scoring machine that will be hard to match in the league.

The 11x All-Star leads the league in scoring with just a shade under 30 points per game. He also has 7.5 rebounds and a career-best 5.9 assists. The Nets always have a chance in most games mainly because of KD.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - DeAndre Bembry | F - Kevin Durant | C - Day’Ron Sharpe.

Pelicans vs Nets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will be raring to bounce back after getting routed by the OKC Thunder on their home floor. They could get one over the New Orleans Pelicans and move a game over .500 at Barclays Center.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Nets game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via YES Network and Bally Sports New Orleans.

