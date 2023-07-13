New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Game Preview - July 13, 2023 | NBA Summer League

Charlotte Hornets fans finally saw what Brandon Miller can bring to their roster, as he was wildly impressive in the last game. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have been ticking over well, winning two of their first three games without a big rookie name on the roster.

The Hornets have multiple young names who're looking to impress, but it has taken their young roster a couple of contests to figure things out. Now, though, Charlotte will look to make up for lost time.

Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans Summer League: Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets' Summer League roster is deeper and more talented than what New Orleans has at their disposal.

Brandon Miller will likely be the most talented player on the floor, while James Bouknight has a wealth of NBA experience, having been in the league for two years.

The Hornets will enter the contest against the Pelicans, expecting a win. It's difficult to see how the New Orleans Pelicans roster contains Charlotte's offense, assuming they play as a unit and look to execute their game plan.

Charlotte Hornets Summer League Roster

Nick Smith Jr Guard James Bouknight Guard Kobi Simmons Guard Amari Bailey Guard Justin Robinson Guard Bryce McGowens Guard/Forward Angelo Allegri Forward Tre Scott Forward Leaky Black Forward Xavier Sneed Forward Brandon Miller Forward Anthony Duruji Forward Kai Jones Forward/Center James Nnaji Center Nathan Mensah Center

New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Roster

Frank Bartley IV Guard Izaiah Brockington Guard Jalen Crutcher Guard Dyson Daniels Guard Jordan Hawkins Guard Dereon Seabron Guard Landers Nolley II Guard/Forward Tevian Jones Guard/Forward E.J. Liddell Forward Garrison Brooks Forward/Center Kamaka Hepa Forward Karlo Matkovic Forward/Center Liam Robbins Center

Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spead, Moneyline

Moneyline: Hornets (+126), Pelicans (-154)

Spread: Hornets (+3), Pelicans (-3)

Total 179.5 Under (-109), Over (-113)

Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Where to watch

The Summer League competition is always fun to watch, especially if you're looking to pay close attention to the development of some of the team's younger talents.

The Charlotte Hornets will have numerous young talents on offer, along with some players that boast NBA experience in Bouknight and Kai Jones. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are likely trying to unearth a diamond in the rough.

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV. The game will be played at the Cox Pavillion and is set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Players to watch

All eyes will continue to focus on Brandon Miller, as the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft continues to acclimate himself to a higher level of competition.

Beyond that, James Nnaji will look to impress before the Hornets decided whether he should spend another season in Europe. James Bouknight and Kai Jones will fight to prove that they deserve NBA rotation minutes next season.

For the New Orleans Pelicans, Gabe Brown will look to bounce back from a poor shooting night against the Phoenix Suns, while Hunter Hale will want to continue his scoring exploits.

