New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Both teams are struggling of late. The Lakers are ninth in the West, while the 11th-seeded Pelicans are looking to make the play-in tournament.
The Pelicans significantly bolstered their roster by adding CJ McCollum. He is the leading scorer in their last five games, averaging 31.8 points on remarkable 57/47/77 shooting splits.
They are coming off a morale-boosting 117-102 victory against the league-best Phoenix Suns. However, the Pelicans are certainly not a playoff-caliber team this season. Only when they get Zion Williamson back, their lineup will be significantly better than a lot of the mid-table teams in the West.
Meanwhile, the Lakers, who were expected to be championship contenders, have been incredibly mediocre this season. They are coming off a disappointing 105-102 defeat against a depleted LA Clippers side.
The Lakers have the second-toughest remaining schedule in the league, and are in the play-in tournament. They are now five games below .500, with a 27-32 season record. Many analysts have predicted that the 17-time champions won't make the playoffs, though.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The Pelicans continue to be without Zion Williamson, who is not expected to return this season. He is reportedly going to need another surgery on his foot fracture.
Moreover, Kira Lewis Jr. and Larry Nance Jr. are both out due to knee injuries. Lewis has an MCL sprain, while Nance is dealing with arthroscopy.
LA Lakers Injury Report
The Lakers suffered a major blow to their playoff hopes when Anthony Davis injured his foot during the game against Utah.
He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. More importantly, LeBron James is questionable for this game due to effusion and soreness in his left knee, but is expected to play.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Nunn is still rehabilitating from his bone bruise, while Avery Bradley is sidelined due to effusion in his right knee. Mason Jones and Sekou Doumbouya have both been sent to the NBA G-League affiliate, South Bay Lakers, on two-way contracts.
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans will likely deploy their most recent lineup. CJ McCollum has been moved to the point guard spot, with Herbert Jones joining him in the backcourt. Brandon Ingram could retain his small forward position, while Jaxson Hayes plays the power forward role.
Meanwhile, Jonas Valanciunas shoudl continue to play the center position. Devonte' Graham, Tony Snell and Naji Marshall could get the most minutes off the bench.
LA Lakers
If LeBron James plays, the Lakers should deploy their last lineup. Austin Reaves could get the starting shooting guard role alongside Russell Westbrook in the backcourt, while Dwight Howard starts as the center.
James could be the power forward instead, while Trevor Ariza shifts to the small forward spot. Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Stanley Johnson should get the most minutes off the bench.
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s
New Orleans Pelicans
G - CJ McCollum | G - Herbert Jones | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.
LA Lakers
G - Russell Westbrook | G - Austin Reaves | F - Trevor Ariza | F - LeBron James | C - Dwight Howard.
Q. Who will win?
Los Angeles
New Orleans