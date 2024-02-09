New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans and LA Lakers battle it out on Friday in an enticing Western Conference matchup at Crypto.com Arena. The Pelicans are red hot entering this game, recording four consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Lakers had a three-game winnings streak snapped on Thursday by the defending champions Denver Nuggets.

It's the third meeting of the season between the two playoff contenders. The season series is split 1-1, with both results being blowouts. The trend could change this time around because both teams seem to be in a decent rhythm.

However, the Lakers might struggle, considering they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back and missing a key piece like Jarred Vanderbilt. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also uncertain to play.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Lakers injury reports for February 9

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The Pelicans injury report has five names. Zion Williamson headlines the list. He's questionable with a left foot bone bruise. Naji Marshall and Jonas Valanciunas are are carrying the same status, with a low back spasm and right calf contusion, respectively.

E.J. Liddell and Dereon Seabron are the two-way players on the injury report. The former is questionable, as he might have to suit up for the Pelicans' G-League team, while the latter is out because of the same.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers injury report includes six names. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell are all day-to-day. LeBron is dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, Davis has a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and hip spasm, while Russell is dealing with a left knee contusion.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent are ruled out with foot, ankle and knee ailments, respectively.

Editor's note: The injury reports can change closer to the game. The information available was written at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts for February 9

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart:

Point guards CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Jordan Hawkins Shooting guards Herbert Jones Trey Murphy III Matt Ryan Small forwards Brandon Ingram Dyson Daniels Power forwards Zion Williamson* Naji Marshall* Larry Nance. Jr. Centers Jonas Valanciunas* Cody Zeller Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

LA Laker starting lineup and depth chart:

Point guards D'Angelo Russell* Skylar Mays Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Austin Reaves Max Christie Dylan Windler Small forwards LeBron James* Taurean Prince Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Christian Wood Centers Anthony Davis* Jaxson Hayes Collin Castleton

Editor's note: The starting lineups and depth charts are predictions. The lineups may change close to the game and are updated here accordingly.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers key matchups

Provided all players on the injury report that are questionable or day-to-day available, the Pelicans-Lakers clash could see some thrilling player matchups.

Anthony Davis is the Lakers' key player. Jonas Valanciunas could headline one of the crucial duels alongside him in this game. Valanciunas will be tasked with containing Davis on offense, most likely one-on-on, as Davis has improved his playmaking, which makes double-teams ineffective against him.

The other is between LeBron James and Zion Williamson. Even at 39 years of age, LeBron remains one of the few players who can match up against Williamson's size and athleticism. They could guard each other during the critical stretches of the game.

The third battle would be between D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram. As the possible second or third scoring options, their production could determine which way this tie could swing.

