New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 4 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans will visit the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to face the LA Lakers in a regular season matchup on Tuesday. The two teams have had vastly different seasons so far, with the Pelicans struggling near the bottom of the standings, while the Lakers are sitting near the top.

Ad

New Orleans' campaign has been plagued by injuries, preventing them from finding any real rhythm. Several key players have missed significant time and with Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones still sidelined, the Pelicans have faced ongoing challenges.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum have been playing strong basketball recently, helping the Pelicans go .500 with a 5-5 record over their last 10 games. New Orleans currently holds 14th place in the Western Conference standings with a 17-44 record.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In contrast, the Lakers are firing on all cylinders, having recently climbed to second place in the standings after their latest win over the LA Clippers. JJ Redick's team is riding a six-game winning streak and enters the game against the Pelicans as the favorites, boasting a 38-21 record on the season.

Ad

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Mar. 4

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The New Orleans Pelicans have three players listed on their injury report ahead of their high-profile matchup against the Lakers. Brandon Boston is considered questionable due to left ankle discomfort. He has missed the last nine games and was last seen on the court on February 8.

Ad

Meanwhile, Herb Jones (right shoulder surgery) and Dejounte Murray (torn right Achilles tendon) have both been ruled out for the game.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have a lengthy injury report ahead of their game against the Pelicans. LeBron James is listed as probable as he continues to manage a left foot injury. Luka Doncic (right knee contusion) and Austin Reaves (right calf strain) are both listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy), Jordan Goodwin (right ankle sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) have all been ruled out for the game.

Ad

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 4

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart

The Pelicans' starting lineup is expected to include Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Yves Missi and Kelly Olynyk.

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center CJ McCollum Trey Murphy III Zion Williamson Kelly Olynyk Yves Missi Jose Alverado Jordan Hawkins Bruce Brown Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Karlo Matkovic Jalen Crutcher Brandon Boston Jamal Cain Antonio Reeves

Ad

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers' starting lineup is expected to include LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes.

PG Luka Doncic Shake Milton Bronny James SG Gabe Vincent Cam Reddish

SF LeBron James Dalton Knecht

PF Dorian Finney-Smith Jarred Vanderbilt Christian Koloko C Jaxson Hayes Alex Len Trey Jemison III

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback