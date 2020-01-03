New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 3rd January 2020

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to extend their winning streak against the Pelicans

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Friday, 3rd January 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Result

New Orleans Pelicans (11-23): 127-113 win over the Houston Rockets (29th December)

Los Angeles Lakers (27-7): 117-107 win over the Phoenix Suns (1st January)

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Throughout much of December, there was plenty of gloom surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans, but the team put together an unlikely four-game winning streak to end the year, and Zion Williamson is finally nearing a return to fitness after missing the first 10 weeks of the season through injury.

While players such as JJ Redick and Jrue Holiday have been linked with trades, the Pelicans are just four games back from a playoff spot, and reaching the postseason remains possible if the team can make a quick start to 2020.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram has performed well for the New Orleans Pelicans

While Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart have struggled to make an impact in New Orleans, Brandon Ingram has excelled.

The 22-year-old returns to Staples Center averaging 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game - and he will be eager to prove to his old team that they made a mistake by trading him.

Pelicans Predicted Lineup:

Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday, Derrick Favors, Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed their best quarter of the season on Wednesday night as they led the Phoenix Suns 43-17 after the first 12 minutes. Nevertheless, despite leading by as many as 36 points, the Lakers were forced to hold off a late Phoenix comeback before coming away with a 117-107 win to improve to 27-7 for the season.

Despite almost throwing away a huge lead, there were some positives for LA as Avery Bradley enjoyed his best performance in a Laker jersey, while Kyle Kuzma added 19 points from the bench.

The Lakers also enter the matchup against the Pelicans having lost just three times at Staples Center since opening night.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has been excellent following his trade to the Lakers

Davis will take on his former team for the second team since his exit last summer. The forward dropped 41 points upon his return to New Orleans back in November, and the Chicago native enters the game averaging 27.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

Lakers Predicted Lineup:

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green

Pelicans vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Pelicans have looked like a different side over the past few weeks, and they travel to Los Angeles well-rested following an extended break.

Nevertheless, the Lakers dominate the key matchups, and Frank Vogel's team should come away with their 28th win of the season.

Where to Watch Pelicans vs Lakers

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN from 10:30 (ET). There will also be live coverage on Spectrum Sportsnet and Fox Sports New Orleans. Additionally, you can stream the game via NBA League Pass.