New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th December 2019

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons

Match details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date and time: Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 9:30 pm E.T.

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Last game results

New Orleans Pelicans (6-18): 105-103 loss against the Detroit Pistons (9 December 2019)

Milwaukee Bucks (21-3): 110-101 win against the Orlando Magic (9 December 2019)

New Orleans Pelicans preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the most exciting young cores in the NBA. But they have struggled for consistency throughout the season.

The Pelicans currently have a 6-18 record and are the 14th ranked team in the Western Conference. The injury to Zion Williamson, the number one pick in the NBA draft, has also hugely contributed to the poor play of the team.

Key player - Brandon Ingram

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram is having a career year with the Pelicans. After getting traded to the Pelicans as a part of the Anthony Davis trade package, Ingram has been playing like an All-Star for the team.

He is averaging 25 points per game on a very efficient 49.5% shooting from the field. He is also shooting 42% from the 3PT line. Ingram scored a game-high 31 points against the Pistons in the last match.

Pelicans predicted lineup

Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram, Kenrich Williams, Jahlil Okafor

Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are the most in-form team in the NBA. They have won 15 consecutive matches after having a bit of a shaky start to the season.

The Bucks have an NBA-best 21-3 record and are dominating teams along the way. They recently annihilated the championship favorites, Los Angeles Clippers, by a margin of 28 points.

Key player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking like the best player in the NBA; he has been unstoppable on both ends of the floor.

Giannis is averaging 31 points and 13 rebounds per game for the season. He is also shooting 56.4% from the field and leads the NBA in points scored in the paint.

Giannis is also slowly developing a good outside game, and that is an ominous sign for the entire NBA.

Bucks predicted lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Pelicans vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Pelicans haven't played to their potential this season, and have really struggled for victories. On the other hand, the Bucks have been stream-rolling their opponents and have lost just once at home.

I predict the Bucks to have an easy win in this match against the Pelicans.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Bucks?

This Inter Conference match-up can be seen on FOX Sports New Orleans and FOX Sports Wisconsin, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.