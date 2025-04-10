New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks will clash on Thursday night in a game that Milwaukee needs in order to hold on to their spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Bucks currently hold the fifth seed with a 45-34 record, three games behind the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers and two games ahead of the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons.
As the Bucks look to complete their season series sweep against the Pelicans, each team enters the matchup with different momentum. On one hand, the Bucks have won five straight games, including a crucial win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Pelicans, however, have struggled down the back stretch of the season, losing seven of their last ten games.
Thursday's game will be the second between the Bucks and Pelicans in the last week. The Bucks escaped New Orleans with a four-point win on Sunday behind a season-high 29 points from Gary Trent Jr. However, the Bucks were without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo for that game and are expecting the Greek Freak to suit up for Thursday's game.
The final three games of the Milwaukee Bucks' regular season are arguably one of the more important stretches for any Eastern Conference team. After facing off with the Pelicans, the Bucks end their season with two games against the Detroit Pistons that could decide the fifth seed in the East. The Pelicans, on the other hand, are focused on their positioning for the 2025 NBA draft lottery.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 10
New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart
If the players determined day-to-day suit up for the New Orleans Pelicans, they will start Jose Alvarado and Antonio Reeves in the backcourt, Bruce Brown and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at the forward spots and Yves Missi at the center spot.
Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart
The Milwaukee Bucks will start Ryan Rollins and Taurean Prince in the backcourt, Kyle Kuzma and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt and Brook Lopez at center.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.