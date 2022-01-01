New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will head to the Fiserv Forum Arena for a matchup against reigning champions the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, January 1. In a previous encounter between the two teams this season, the Pelicans were the team that came out on top.

The Pelicans have won three of their four games from thereon. Despite facing issues with injuries and COVID protocols, the team has stayed strong and are slowly looking to revive their season. Picking up another win against a team of the Bucks' calibre would be a great confidence booster for the Pelicans as they look to maintain their momentum heading into the new year.

However, the Bucks do not look like opponents who will roll over easily. especially not to a team that has beaten them once already this season. Milwaukee are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and are performing brilliantly. Giannis is having a great season and is once again in the conversation to be named league MVP. He will be looking to continue his brilliance and lead the team to another win at home.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, January 1, 7:30 PM ET [Sunday, January 2, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans began the season with a string of disappointing results, losing 12 of their first 13 games. The Pelicans were handed another setback as Zion Williamson was ruled out early on due to an apparent foot injury. The former #1 draft pic is yet to feature in a game for the team, which has been one of the reasons that New Orleans has fallen to 14th in the West.

Players like Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte' Graham are playing well for the Pelicans. However, the lack of firepower throughout the roster means many narrow results have gone against them this season.

Going up against the Bucks is going to be tough for the Pelicans. However, having already defeated them once, New Orleans will come into the game with the hopes of repeating their previous efforts, and improving on their 13-22 record.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA That was fun, let’s do it again Monday. Say, SKC at 7pm? 😜🥳 That was fun, let’s do it again Monday. Say, SKC at 7pm? 😜🥳 https://t.co/WM7Vc2uX1t

Key Player - Devonte' Graham

The Pelicans are in a bit of a fix as Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas will most likely both be out for this game. In their absence, the team will need a big performance from Devonte' Graham, who has been brilliant for them so far.

He is currently averaging 14.0 PPG and is one of the key players in the team. Graham will be hoping to bring his best against the Bucks and lead the Pelicans to their second win over them this season.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham, G - Garrett Temple, F - Herbert Jones, F - Gary Clark, C - Jaxon Hayes

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks come into this game on the back of two consecutive wins over the Orlando Magic. They have done extremely well since getting back the services of their "Big 3" - Holiday, Middleton and Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks are slowly making strides to break into the Top 2 of the Eastern Conference. Despite facing problems due to injuries and health and safety protocols, Milwaukee holds a record of 24-10, the most wins in the East to date. Coach Mike Bundenolzer will be hoping his team continues its stellar winning run.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has put up some big numbers this season. His brilliance over the past couple of weeks has helped him ascend to first place on the MVP ladder. The 27-year-old is averaging 27.6 PPG and 11.4 RPG on 53.3% shooting from the field. His inside scoring has been as potent as ever, he is second in the league in points in the paint per game with 15.1.

The Greek Freak has also worked on improving his jump shot, which has been on full display this season. Giannis and his Bucks team are on a hot streak and will come into this encounter all guns blazing to keep racking up wins and solidify their strong position in the East.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks #NBAAllStar



33 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST | 2 BLK 33 points in 31 minutes for @Giannis_An34 33 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST | 2 BLK 33 points in 31 minutes for @Giannis_An34. #NBAAllStar 33 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST | 2 BLK https://t.co/QUxwsoU6FL

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Grayson Allen, F - Pat Connaughton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Pelicans vs Bucks Match Prediction

Although the Pelicans have a win over the Bucks this season, this time around the Bucks look like the favorites. They have been in scintillating form and with the likes of Giannis in the team, they definitely have an added advantage. Expect them to take control of the game early as they cruise to victory.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Bucks game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Edited by David Nyland