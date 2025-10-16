New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 16, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Orlando Magic will be facing each other in a cross-conference preseason clash on Thursday, Oct. 16. The Pelicans currently boast a 2-1 record in preseason games so far, while the Magic is undefeated in three games.

The Pelicans are coming off wins against two Australian teams, such as the South Melbourne Phoenix and Melbourne United, before losing to the Houston Rockets in a close 130-128 game.

On the other hand, the Magic have defeated the Miami Heat twice in the preseason, along with another victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pelicans-Magic matchup will be played at the Kia Center in Orlando and will tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports for Oct. 16

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The Pelicans have listed four players in their injury report against the Magic, two of whom are game-time decisions, while the others are officially out of the game. Centers Karlo Matkovic and Derik Queen are listed as day-to-day, with their availability still up in the air before the game against the Magic.

Meanwhile, Kevon Looney, who signed with the Pelicans this offseason after winning three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, will remain out due to a knee injury. He is expected to return to action in November. Aside from Looney, Dejounte Murray will stay unavailable as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles injury.

Orlando Magic injury report

Four of the Orlando Magic's players are listed as game-time decisions against the Pelicans. The list includes Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, and Mo Wagner. The four did not play against the Heat in their previous game, but all are expected to make it to the lineup before the opening night.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

With the injuries, the Pelicans are likely to lean on a starting lineup composed of Jordan Poole, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Zion Williamson, and Yves Missi. Here is a snapshot of their depth chart:

PG Jordan Poole Jeremiah Fears



SG Trey Murphy III Jordan Hawkins



SF Herb Jones Saddiq Bey



PF Zion Williamson Micah Peavy



C Yves Missi Hunter Dickinson

Orlando Magic Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Magic is seen to field Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, and Wendell Carter Jr.

PG Tyus Jones Anthony Black



SG Jase Richardson Jett Howard



SF Franz Wagner Tristan Da Silva



PF Jonathan Isaac Noah Penda



C Wendell Carter Jr. Goga Bitadze

