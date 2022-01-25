New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers will play a game that was postponed last December 19 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It will be the first encounter between the two teams since their NBA debuts at the start of the season.

The Pelicans are on a two-game winning run following victories over the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Jonas Valanciunas has been exceptional throughout the season and will lead the team’s relentless inside the paint attacks. If Brandon Ingram is not cleared to play, the Pelicans will lean on him even more.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been alternating wins and losses in their last four games. They have struggled of late trying to provide some semblance of support to the MVP-level play of superstar center Joel Embiid. Injuries have not helped and they will come into the game short of a few key players again.

Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz are badly needed to do more on the offense, which had looked awfully stagnant when Embiid was not on the floor. Matisse Thybulle has been upgraded to questionable and will be a welcome presence on defense if he is cleared to play by game time.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Didi Louzada (knee), Zion Williamson (foot) and Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) will not travel with the team to the City of Brotherly Love. Brandon Ingram has been listed as doubtful by the Pelicans.

Player: Status: Reason: Ingram, Brandon Doubtful Injury/Illness - Knee; Sprain Louzada, Didi Out Injury/Illness - Knee; Torn Meniscus Williamson, Zion Out Injury/Illness - Foot; Rehab Lewis Jr., Kira Out Injury/Illness - Knee; ACL

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Ben Simmons (personal), Seth Curry (ankle), Danny Green (hip) and Shake Milton (back) have all been ruled out. Matisse Thybulle is questionable due to a right shoulder sprain while Paul Reed has been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Curry, Seth Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Soreness Green, Danny Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Pain Milton, Shake Out Injury/Illness - Back; Contusion Reed, Paul Out G League - On Assignment Simmons, Ben Out Personal Reasons Thybulle, Matisse Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Sprain

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers:

Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have turned to some unheralded names to cause a few upsets this season. [Photo: Pelican Brief]

Devonte Graham and Josh Hart have solidified their partnership in head coach Willie Green’s backcourt. They should get another start. If Brandon Ingram is held out for consecutive games due to a sprained ankle, Garrett Temple could move into the small forward role.

Rookie Herbert Jones’ hustle and defense have made the power forward spot his own. Jonas Valanciunas will be the main man for the Pelicans as the starting center.

Philadelphia 76ers

Head coach Doc Rivers has been shuffling his lineup for much of the season. He will likely start the same backcourt duo that have been playing decently in the last few games. Tyrese Maxey will quarterback the plays with Charlie Brown Jr. as the shooting guard.

Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris will handle the small forward and power forward roles, respectively. All-Star center Joel Embiid gets his usual starting center spot.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers:

Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte Graham | Shooting Guard - Josh Hart | Small Forward - Garrett Temple | Power Forward - Herbert Jones | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Charlie Brown Jr. | Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

