New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will take a trip to the Footprint Center for a match-up against the Phoenix Suns in a clash between these two Western Conference teams. The Suns have won both their encounters against the Pelicans this season and will look to make it a clean series sweep.

The Pelicans are coming off a 125-118 loss against the Dallas Mavericks, in which CJ McCollum shot an efficient 70% from beyond the arc on his way to 38 points. He has played five games for the franchise so far, averaging 28.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Suns defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104 in their first game back from the All-Star break. They had three starters – Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Cameroon Johnson – rack up 20 points or more in the win.

The New Orleans Pelicans (23-36) are twelfth in the Western Conference standings, trying to make a push for the playoffs – probably via the Play-In tournament route. The match-up against the Suns marks the start of a two-game road trip.

The Phoenix Suns (49-10) are first in the West, holding the best win-loss record in the league. The absence of Chris Paul might affect their place in the standings as the weeks go by, especially with the Golden State Warriors lurking in second place. Devin Booker will have a big role to play in the upcoming fixtures to help the Suns continue winning so they can hang onto the No.1 seed.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The Pelicans will play without the services of Larry Nance Jr. as he recovers from an injury to his right knee. Zion Williamson will not be available for the Suns game, as he continues to recover from a right foot fracture – with no set timetable for his return. Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season with an injury to his right knee.

Player Name Status Reason Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right knee MCL/ACL sprain Zion Williamson Out Right foot fracture Larry Nance Jr. Out Right knee injury

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns will miss their floor general Chris Paul after he fractured his right thumb. Back-up point guard Cameron Payne has been ruled out for the Pelicans match-up as he recovers from a wrist injury. Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky will remain on the sidelines, with no set return timetable due to their respective knee injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Chris Paul Out Right thumb fracture Cameron Payne Out Wrist injury Frank Kaminsky Out Knee surgery; recovery Dario Saric Out Right knee torn ACL

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Brandon Ingram starting at small forward. Jaxson Hayes will start at power forward, with Jonas Valanciunas protecting the rim for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA



#Pelicans | @Verizon Catching up with CJ about his All-Star break, Zion, his relationship with Dame and his NOLA community efforts Catching up with CJ about his All-Star break, Zion, his relationship with Dame and his NOLA community efforts #Pelicans | @Verizon https://t.co/o558Cn1QQv

Tony Snell and Devonte’ Graham will be expected to bring in their energy off the bench, with Garrett Temple likely to chip in as well.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is expected to fill-in for Chris Paul at the point guard position, with Cameron Johnson at shooting guard. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will fill forward positions, with Deandre Ayton guarding the paint for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns @Suns



With tonight's performance, Devin Booker has officially passed Steve Nash to reach 7th in the all-time Suns scoring list. Continuing the climb.With tonight's performance, Devin Booker has officially passed Steve Nash to reach 7th in the all-time Suns scoring list. Continuing the climb. 📈With tonight's performance, Devin Booker has officially passed Steve Nash to reach 7th in the all-time Suns scoring list. https://t.co/Eq8h0N81i6

Aaron Holiday, Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet are expected to provide offensive firepower off the bench, with JaVale McGee getting a few minutes as the secondary center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard – Herbet Jones | Shooting Guard – CJ McCollum | Small Forward – Brandon Ingram | Power Forward – Jaxson Hayes | Center – Jonas Valanciunas.

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard – Devin Booker | Shooting Guard – Cam Johnson | Small Forward – Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Jae Crowder | Center – Deandre Ayton.

