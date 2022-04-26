New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 26th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the first-round series between the two teams at the Footprint Center on Tuesday. The Pels were able to pull off a surprising win in Game 4, courtesy of a 30 point performance from Brandon Ingram.

Jonas Valanciunas also put in a brilliant 26 point performance on the night. Rookie Jose Alvarado was terrific on the defensive end as he made life difficult for Chris Paul and the Suns with this full-court defending. The Pelicans took complete charge of the game in the second half, unlike their loss in Game 3 and this time their resilience helped them grab a 118-103 win over them.

Deandre Ayton was the only player that seemed to have a good night on the offensive end. The big man scored 23 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in 32 minutes of action. Many expected the Suns to come out victorious after the end of the first half, but the Pelicans were determined and this helped them level the series 2-2.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 26, 10:00 PM ET [Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 AM IST]

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Four

The New Orleans Pelicans have surprised the NBA community with their recent performances in the playoffs. Many expected them to be swept or easily defeated by the Suns, but that has not been the case so far. The Pelicans have shown a lot of fight and are locked in to advance into the next round.

Brandon Ingram has been wonderful for them. The youngster is playing with a lot of grit and is making some vital shots for the team from New Orleans. He has the support of veteran CJ McCollum, who has been the difference-maker for the franchise. Since his arrival, the team has turned the table and with the experience he has, the Pelicans can certainly pull off an upset over the mighty Suns.

On the defensive end, the team has the likes of Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado, both of whom have won a lot of appreciation for their performances. Jones is a terrific perimeter defender, while Alvarado specializes in taking the opposition off guard with full-court defense.

A win in Game 5 would put the Pelicans in a great position to win the series as the next game will be played at the Smoothie King Center, which will be a big advantage for the Pels. They have proven to be the gaint killers this season and with the energy and the roster they have, the team looks set for the challenge the Suns bring in on Tuesday.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum, G - Herbert Jones, F - Brandon Ingram, F - Jaxon Hayes, C - Jonas Valanciunas

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Four

The Phoenix Suns came into the series against the Pelicans as clear favorites, but Devin Booker's injury has changed a lot for them. The series was tied at 1-1 after he was ruled out due to injury and since then both teams have managed to win one game each, making the series 2-2.

Chris Paul had a poor outing in Game 4 and his failure to make buckets was a big reason behind the Suns' loss. The Point God will certainly devise a plan to come back stronger in the next game, but even the others on the team need to be at their best. Booker is a guaranteed 25 point scorer every night and with him out, someone from the unit will have to take added responsibility of scoring.

Deandre Ayton has been good and is averaging 20.5 PPG in the playoffs. The big man will have to continue doing the same, while also providing help on the defensive end of the floor. With the game being played at home, the Suns are at an advantage. They had a smooth sailing in the regular season, but the playoffs have proven to be tough for them. The team is well-equipped to make their way through to the next round, but it will take a lot more effort as the Pels are not going to let go off easily.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Cameron Johnson, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - April 26, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread New Orleans Pelicans +220 Over 215.5 [-110] +6.5 [-110] Phoenix Suns -275 Under 215.5 [-110] -6.5 [-110]

The Suns are being favored in the game because of the quality players they have on their side. Despite the injury to Devin Booker, the team still have the likes of Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne, all of whom have been match-winners in the past for the team. Paul is one of the best point guards in the league and although the Pels locked him up in Game 4, he is not someone who is going to quit. The 36-year-old has experience playing in such tough situations and he will certainly try to bring in all of that when he takes the court for Game 5 at the Footprint Center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have a 3-4 record in game five of the playoffs. Brandon Ingram is averaging 29.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG and 5.4 APG in his last five games. The Pelicans have a 6-21 record on the road in playoffs.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker will not play for the Suns in this game. The Suns have an 18-20 record in Game 5 of the playoffs. The Suns have won seven of their last ten playoff games at home.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Match Prediction

The Pelicans vs Suns has been an extremely enticing series to watch. Both teams have played wonderfully well and with the series tied at 2-2, it will be very interesting to see who emerges as the winner. Going into Game 5, the Suns are looking like favorites because they have been splendid at home this season. The Pels will try to make it tough for them, but the Suns have a good team capable enough to come out of this game as winners.

The Pelicans are ranked fourth in terms of three-point shooting efficiency among teams in the playoffs, while the Suns are ranked fourteenth on that list.

The Suns are ranked second in terms of field goal efficiency among teams in the playoffs, while the Pelicans are ranked eighth on that list.

Three out of the four games in the series have been decided by over ten points

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Suns game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This playoff game between the Pelicans and the Suns will be nationally telecast on TNT. Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports Arizona will locally air the game.

