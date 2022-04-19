New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 19th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage as they host the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of their first round series at the Footprint Center on Tuesday, Apr. 19.

The Pelicans were handed a tough 99-110 loss by the Suns in Game 1. After making an impressive rise through the ranks to make the playoffs, the young Pelicans team appeared out of their depth against the title contenders.

Meanwhile, with a lot of momentum heading into their next game, Phoenix looks unstoppable. However, the Pelicans have displayed an impressive ability to bounce back this season. With a fearless young core, New Orleans could make things interesting against the Suns.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Tuesday, April 19, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, April 20th, 2022; 7:30 PM IST)

Venue - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas celebrate a play

The New Orleans Pelicans were handed a tough loss in Game 1 of the playoffs. Having done an impressive job of grabbing the eighth seed, the Pelicans need to step up against the Suns.

Game 1 saw Phoenix overwhelm the young Pelicans side. However, the Pelicans had some positive takeaways from the game. Although they started off poorly, the Pelicans had a huge third quarter, which made the contest interesting. Led by Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, the Pelicans also had Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. making tremendous contributions.

StatMuse @statmuse Jonas Valanciunas tonight:



13 offensive rebounds

12 defensive rebounds



He is the first player with a 12/12 rebound game in the playoffs since 1975. Jonas Valanciunas tonight:13 offensive rebounds12 defensive reboundsHe is the first player with a 12/12 rebound game in the playoffs since 1975. https://t.co/mXn4tdksN9

New Orleans' undoing was their failure to convert their scoring opportunities. Should they manage to address that, the Pelicans could make the game interesting.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum | G - Brandon Ingram | F - Herbert Jones | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Chris Paul in action for the Suns

The Phoenix Suns practically used Game 1 to flex their muscles as the best team in the West. However, their display almost went sideways due to New Orleans' push in the third quarter.

While the first half saw a consistent display by Phoenix, the third quarter saw the Pelicans come back into the game. However, Chris Paul rose to the fore to reassert Phoenix's ascendancy.

Recording 19 of his 30 points on the night in the fourth quarter, Paul single-handedly created a huge gap between the Suns and the Pelicans.

With Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton also contributing, Phoenix pulled away comfortably.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread New Orleans Pelicans 0-1 +390 Over 221.5 (-110) +10 (-110) Phoenix Suns 1-0 -510 Under 221.5 (-110) -10 (-110)

The Suns are heavily favored to win this game primarily because of their display in Game 1 and their home-court advantage.

Phoenix is in top form heading into this matchup. The young Pelicans have shown impressive tenacity to bounce back from losses, though, as they seek to square the series.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans dominated the rebounding battle in Game 1. The Pelicans have an offensive rating of 105.3 in their last 10 games. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 25 rebounds in Game 1.

Click here to bet on Jonas Valanciunas recording a double-double in Game 2.

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul recorded 30 points and 10 assists in Game 1. The Suns have an offensive rating of 117.0 in their last 10 games. The Suns were top five in offensive and defensive rating in the regular season.

Click here to bet on Chris Paul recording a double-double in Game 2.

Pelicans vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns should emerge winners at home in this matchup. The Suns have enjoyed the best record in the league for a reason. Their performances at home have been nothing short of stellar, which should continue in the playoffs as well.

Considering Chris Paul's heroics in the second half of the last game, the Suns have the firepower to turn up the intensity at will. Jonas Valanciunas could continue dominating the rebounding glass, but the Pelicans will need to convert some of the second-chance points he creates.

Click here to register on FanDuel to bet on the outcome of the Pelicans vs Suns matchup.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Suns game?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KMVP 98.7/ S:KSUN or KTTN/KWRK/ KCAZ as well.

Edited by Bhargav