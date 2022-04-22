New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 22nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

With the series taking an interesting turn in Game 2, the New Orleans Pelicans will head home to host the Phoenix Suns at the Smoothie King Center for Game 3 on Apr. 22.

Recording an unlikely 125-114 win, the Pelicans beat the number one seed to turn the first round series into a contest. Currently tied at one apiece with the series heading to New Orleans, the Pelicans are looking like a competitive side.

The Suns are still in a solid position to turn things around, but the Pelicans could make things interesting.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Friday, Apr. 22, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Deandre Ayton walks off the floor after the loss in Game 2.

The Phoenix Suns find themselves in a bit of trouble after losing Game 2 at home. However, the loss to the Pelicans is the least of their problems as they prepare for a deep playoff run.

Suns star Devin Booker sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of Game 2. While the injury saw him sidelined for the rest of the game, recent reports have revealed that Booker is expected to miss the next 2-3 weeks.

With Booker out for the first round series, the Suns will have to play without their top scorer. Fortunately, they have displayed enough depth to make do without their star. However, considering the performance of the Pelicans in Game 2, Phoenix will need Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton to step up.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Mikal Bridges | G - Cameron Johnson | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Brandon Ingram handles the ball against Cameron Payne.

The New Orleans Pelicans pulled off a miraculous win against the Suns in Game 2. That came after many had written the Pelicans off before the series started.

Behind the combined scoring of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, the Pelicans managed to dominate the Suns across four quarters.

StatMuse @statmuse Series tied 1-1.



Brandon Ingram: 37/11/9

CJ McCollum: 23/8/9



They combined for 15 points on 5-7 shooting in the last 5 minutes tonight. Series tied 1-1.Brandon Ingram: 37/11/9CJ McCollum: 23/8/9They combined for 15 points on 5-7 shooting in the last 5 minutes tonight. https://t.co/vrF19BsOaV

New Orleans managed to sustain their intensity throughout the game. Although Booker's offensive onslaught in the first half was difficult to deal with, New Orleans hung tough to minimize the deficit going into the second.

With Ingram taking over and Jonas Valanciunas nullifying Ayton, the Pelicans walked away with a solid win.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum | G - Brandon Ingram | F - Herbert Jones | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Phoenix Suns 1-1 -123 Over 216.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) New Orleans Pelicans 1-1 +102 Under 216.5 (-110) 1.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers favor the Suns to win Game 3 against the Pelicans. That is primarily due to the depth available in Phoenix's roster as well as their superior record this season.

While homecourt advantage should benefit the Pelicans, the Suns have proven themselves to be a formidable team on the road. Regardless of Booker's availability, the Suns should pull off a win in Game 3.

Odds sourced from: The Action Network.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns were 32-9 on the road in the regular season. Devin Booker is likely to miss 2-3 weeks due to injury. Phoenix has an offensive rating of 117.3 in the playoffs.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans won Game 2 by a sizeable margin. Brandon Ingram is coming off a 37-point outing in Game 2. Jonas Valanciunas continues to dominate in the rebounding front.

Suns vs Pelicans Match Prediction

Given the current state of the Suns' roster, the game could go either way. While the Suns have enough pieces to win the game, New Orleans has been a scrappy and resilient unit who can duke it out with the best.

Given their homecourt advantage, the Pelicans should be in a better position to win the game. However, it seems unlikely that Monty Williams and Chris Paul would be outsmarted twice in back-to-back games. Considering the same, the Suns should manage to win, but the margin may not be too big.

Where to watch the Suns vs Pelicans game?

The Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

