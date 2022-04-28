New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 28th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans will play the Phoenix Suns at home for Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. The Suns won 112-97 on Tuesday in Phoenix to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Mikal Bridges led the way with 31 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 on 3-pointers. Chris Paul also had a strong performance, finishing with 22 points and 11 assists.

On Tuesday, the Pelicans had an off-shooting night, hitting just five of their 25 three-point attempts and only shooting 40% overall from the field. Brandon Ingram has been their leading scorer this series with 28.2 points per game, while CJ McCollum has chipped in with a scoring average of 23.4. New Orleans will need to have big performances from both of these players if they want to avoid elimination Thursday night.

The Suns have been without shooting guard Devin Booker since he exited Game 2 earlier in the series. Booker is progressing but is still likely to miss Game 6. Without their All-Star, the Suns haven't looked nearly as dominant and struggled last time out in New Orleans, losing 118-103 in Game 4. Cameron Johnson has entered the lineup in place of Booker, but he has averaged just 9.7 points as a starter this series.

If the Suns want to prevent a Game 7, they'll need some strong games from their role players Thursday.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans @ Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Thursday, April 28th, 7:30 P.M. EDT

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Phoenix Suns -138 -2.5 (-110) Over 213.5 (-110) New Orleans Pelicans +118 +2.5 (-110) Under 213.5 (-110)

The Pelicans have shown a lot of resilience this series, and over their last eight games, they've covered the spread seven times directly following a loss. The Suns have struggled as road favorites against the spread, having only covered one of their last six games. The over has been a hit in the five previous games in New Orleans between the two teams, so we could see that trend continue Thursday.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Best Picks

Brandon Ingram has scored a total of 64 points in his two home games this series, and in an elimination game, expect him to carry the scoring load once again. He'll also have to be active on the glass and set up his teammates to give his team a chance to force Game 7. Expect an all-round performance from the 24-year-old in this one.

"Third straight 30-point game for @B_Ingram13 but that's really no surprise" - New Orleans Pelicans

Pick: Brandon Ingram Over 36.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Prediction

The Pelicans will need to come out firing to start the game to set the tone early. The over has been hit in three of the last four games of this series, so at least expect the first half to hit the over.

The Suns were overwhelmed by New Orleans' crowd down the stretch in Game 4, and it's likely that the home fans will provide strong energy for their team once again. This should be a tight game all the way down to the buzzer, possibly even decided by one possession.

Prediction: New Orleans Pelicans +2.5 (-110) & First Half Over 104.5 Points (-110)

