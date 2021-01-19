New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans take on an in-form Utah Jazz team that have won each of their last six NBA games. The Pelicans have managed to notch up a 5-7 record this season and are languishing in 12th place in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Utah Jazz have won nine of their 13 games and are currently third.

Overall, the Utah Jazz have been in much better form both offensively and defensively. Offensively, the Utah Jazz have relied on Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley Jr. The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking at Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to deliver once again.

As far as injuries are concerned, both teams are looking good and have almost full rosters coming into this NBA matchup.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Injury Updates

The New Orleans Pelicans are missing Lonzo Ball, who is the only starter who has been forced to sit out of the match against the Utah Jazz. Nicolo Melli is also listed as doubtful, although he is expected to feature.

Overall, the New Orleans Pelicans have a healthy roster and will be turning to the duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram for offensive inspiration.

just blessing your timeline with donovan mitchell highlights this morning pic.twitter.com/yE8LGVtu8r — 🥀 (@hoodiebryon) March 14, 2020

The Utah Jazz are missing Joe Ingles owing to an Achilles injury that he picked up. He is the only Utah Jazz player missing apart from Juwan Morgan, who will be forced to sit out owing to safety and health-related protocols.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans will, in all probability, end up with the exact same starting 5 that they had for their previous game.

Eric Bledsoe and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are expected to start at the Guard positions, while Steven Adams will take up his familiar Center position. Both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are also fit and expected to feature.

Utah Jazz will also be expected to have a similar lineup as they did in their win against the Denver Nuggets. Donovan Mitchell will be paired with Mike Conley Jr. at the Guard position, while Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale will be at the Forward positions. Rudy Gobert is expected to make an impact from the Center position.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G- Eric Bledsoe, G- Josh Hart, F- Brandon Ingram, F- Zion Williamson, C- Steven Adams.

Donovan Mitchell will be expected to lead the Utah Jazz to victory.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley Jr., G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.