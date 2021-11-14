New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will visit the Capital One Arena to square off against the Washington Wizards in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game on Monday.

The Pelicans recorded just their second win of the season, snapping a nine-game losing streak, in their last outing against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak. They defeated the Orlando Magic in their last match.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Monday, November 15th; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 16th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Center, Washington, DC.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans were bolstered by the return of All-Star Brandon Ingram against the Grizzlies. He was out for seven games due to a hip contusion.

The Pelicans have started to look better over the last few games. Last night, they executed a clinical performance after a string of underwhelming outings. New Orleans recorded 29 assists on the night to prevail over Memphis. They were spot-on with their shot-making, which gave them an edge in the contest.

The New Orleans Pelicans shot 48.1% from the field, including 14 three-pointers. They led the game from the start, and didn't allow their opponents to get past them at any stage. Nickeil Alexander-Walker recorded 21 points on the night, while Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Key Player - Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas has been the most consistent player for New Orleans Pelicans so far.

Jonas Valanciunas has been the most consistent player for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. The center is averaging 20 points and 13.8 rebounds per contest. Valanciunas will have to play a key role against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

He will be up against Montrezl Harrell, who has been in terrific form this campaign, in the paint. He is the Wizards' most consistent scorer, so limiting him will help the Pelicans immensely in their quest to record back-to-back wins.

New Orleans Pelicans

G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | G - Devonte' Graham | F - Josh Hart | F - Brandon Ingram | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have impressed with their 9-3 start to the season. They have been getting contributions from all their key rotation players, which is a great sign for a team that lacked depth in recent years.

The Wizards took care of business against the Orlando Magic in style. They played without Bradley Beal, but still managed to eke out a 104-92 win. Washington shot 50% from the floor. They attacked the paint aggressively, outscoring their opponents 42-26.

Spencer Dinwiddie (23 points) and Montrezl Harrell (20 points) led the charge for the Washington Wizards on the night. Three other Wizards players also recorded double-digit scores.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has been in terrific form of late.

Kyle Kuzma has put in some awe-inspiring performances for the Washington Wizards in the last few games. The forward is stepping up his play at both ends of the floor. That has been crucial behind the Wizards' four-game winning streak leading up to this contest.

Kuzma will be up against his former LA Lakers teammate Brandon Ingram in this game. His scoring ability can take the game away from the Wizards, making him a key player in this contest.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Aaron Holiday | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford.

Pelicans vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards have looked like a much better team than the injury-plagued New Orleans Pelicans early on this season. They have better momentum heading into this contest, and have home-court advantage as well. These factors make the Wizards the favorites to win this game.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Wizards?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards will be televised by Bally Sports New Orleans and NBC Sports Washington. Fans can catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass too.

Edited by Bhargav