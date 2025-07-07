New Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Lakers and Warriors Swap LeBron James for Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers have paused their trade and free agency activity amid uncertainty around Jonathan Kuminga and LeBron James' futures. The Warriors are reportedly exploring sign-and-trade options for Kuminga, with the Sacramento Kings emerging as one of the active suitors.

However, talks around that deal are at an impasse as the Warriors are unhappy with the offer of Dario Saric and Devin Carter. Golden State wants Keegan Murray from Sacramento. On the other hand, James has opted into his $52.6 million player option. His stance on staying put depends on the Lakers' ability to contend this year.

Their passive approach doesn't cater to James' timeline. The moves are rather centered around Luka Doncic and securing flexibility in 2027 when several superstars could hit the open market. James is reportedly open to finishing his career elsewhere.

The Warriors are one team that reportedly showed interest in him at the 2024 NBA trade deadline, but that move didn't materialize after James and his camp declined that deal. However, things could change, especially with time running out for the four-time MVP who is on the brink of retirement as he turns 41 later this year.

The circumstances make sense if the Lakers and Warriors are willing to talk trades, and James is also on board with it. He retained his no-trade clause after opting in and remains in control of his next landing spot should he ask out.

3-team blockbuster trade proposal between Lakers and Warriors centered around LeBron James

Like the Lakers, the Warriors might also be looking at the 2027 NBA Free Agency to create cap space. It could be their chance to move on from a few contracts that will be difficult to move on from two years later. It also allows both teams to shake things up and offer their retained stars fresh faces to work with.

Here's how a three-team trade, also involving the Phoenix Suns, could send LeBron James to the Warriors:

Warriors receive

LeBron James

Rui Hachimura

Royce O'Neale

Nick Richards

Suns receive

Jarred Vanderbilt

Buddy Hield

2026 first-round pick (via Warriors)

Lakers receive

Jimmy Butler

Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors acquire a long-term target in LeBron James with two solid 3-point shooters in Rui Hachimura and Royce O'Neal. They also address their center depth with Nick Richards' addition from the Suns. James remains a solid second option offensively, who can keep the Warriors afloat in non-Steph Curry minutes.

Jimmy Butler was inconsistent, as he deferred more in his short stint. Meanwhile, Hachimura is a direct replacement for Kuminga, and a player who will accept a role better than the young forward as a catch-and-shoot specialist. Golden State bolsters its wing defense with a 3-and-D specialist in O'Neale.

The Suns take on Vanderbilt and Hield's contracts for a first-round pick from the Warriors. Meanwhile, the Lakers acquire a solid two-way star in Butler, who is a better fit than James next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, along with a budding star in Kuminga on a $25 million annual contract. They also get rid of Vanderbilt's contract without spending their own pick.

