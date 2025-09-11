New Three-Team Trade Proposal Lands LA Lakers $16,365,150 Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers Swingman 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 11, 2025 12:43 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
New Three-Team Trade Proposal Lands LA Lakers $16,365,150 Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers Swingman (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers quietly had a successful offseason after making three key free agency moves to address holes at multiple positions. They acquired Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart off waivers, shoring up the center spot and point-of-attack defense. LA also added Jake LaRavia to compensate for some wing depth and shooting.

While Smart is a solid pickup, he may not be reliable enough, considering his past injuries. The Lakers may need another player who can strengthen their perimeter defense. A trade at this point looks unlikely, especially for LA, which seems to be conserving its picks.

However, the NBA's marketplace is unpredictable. There could be opportunities that arise before training camp starts. One possibility is the availability of Kelly Oubre Jr. The Philadelphia 76ers swingman is in the second year of his $16,365,150 contract.

Oubre Jr. has been efficient for the Eastern Conference contenders and is coming off another consistent year, averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting a career-high 47.0%. He was second in deflections per game (4.1) behind Defensive Player of the Year candidate Dyson Daniels.

Oubre Jr.'s length, size and athleticism make him a well-rounded defender who can be disruptive on the perimeter. His offensive game would instantly make him the best two-way player on the Lakers. The only downside is Oubre Jr.'s 3-point shooting, which has declined yearly over the past four seasons.

According to Tuesday's report from Jake Fischer, the 76ers explored trading Oubre Jr. to retain Quentin Grimes, a restricted free agent. The two sides haven't struck a deal as the 76ers lack the salary cap space to offer Grimes a lucrative contract.

Moreover, Oubre Jr. is also disgruntled over the past few weeks with the 76ers' fan base and will likely be open to a move.

Fischer reported that Andre Drummond is also another player the Sixers are looking to ship to make space for Grimes. This bodes well for the Lakers, who can potentially intrigue Philadelphia with a three-team trade proposal.

NBA Mock Trade Helps LA Lakers Land Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond

The Lakers could use some experience centered around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond would provide that as longtime veterans. Oubre Jr. adds depth on both ends on the perimeter, while a reunion with Drummond gives the Lakers a different look at the center position.

Drummond is a big-bruising presence, while Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes are both mobile bigs with leaner frames. Oubre Jr. and Drummond are in the final year of their contracts, making them ideal pieces for LA, which is hoping to retain cap space in 2027.

The 76ers are unlikely to take on expensive contracts, even if expiring, and that's where the Brooklyn Nets emerge as a trade partner.

According to numerous reports, the Nets are open to facilitating trades to secure draft picks. Here's what a potential deal would look like between the teams:

Lakers get:

  • Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • Andre Drummond

76ers get:

  • Dalton Knecht

Nets get:

  • Gabe Vincent
  • Lakers' 2032 second-round pick
  • 76ers' 2027 second-round pick (via Warriors or Suns)

As Vincent's an expiring, LA may not have to spend a first-round pick to offload his contract. Meanwhile, the 76ers get slightly younger with Dalton Knecht, who can be an end-of-the-bench reserve player. They also create significant cap space with Knecht making $4.0 million next year.

The 76ers can lean more on Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes for perimeter production instead of figuring out the logjam with Oubre Jr. on the roster.

The Nets secure two second-round picks in 2027 and 2032 out of this trade.

Arhaan Raje

Edited by Arhaan Raje
