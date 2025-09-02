New three-team trade proposal sends LeBron James and Bronny James to East, Lakers land former No. 1 pick and $21,481,481 big

The training camp for the 2025-2026 season is less than a month away, but questions still remain about LeBron James’ future. He exercised his $52.6 million player option on July 1, which gave LA Lakers fans hope that he might agree to a contract extension.It has been more than six weeks since that decision, but James hasn’t signed a new deal. Instead, conversations around the league suggested that the upcoming season could be his last. However, reports indicated that he may be open to joining a new team to maximize his chances of winning another championship.One trade proposal that surfaced could give him that opportunity while still providing value to LA. It is widely believed that LeBron wants to spend the final years of his career playing alongside his son, Bronny. This proposal packages the two together.A three-team deal sends LeBron, Bronny and Maxi Kleber to the Miami Heat. The Lakers would acquire former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins and Pelle Larson from the Heat, and Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls.Chicago receives Terry Rozier, along with a 2026 first-round pick from Miami for Vucevic, who is set to earn $21,481,481 next season.The trade idea, shared by a user on Reddit, was tested in mock generators. The user also gave a brief explanation of the reasoning behind it for each team.“Why the Lakers do this: To get a starting-caliber 3 and D wing, a 3 and D backup sg, and a backup center who can play in the playoffs,&quot; the user wrote.&quot;Why the Heat do this: To win now with LeBron back on their team, and get a 3 and D guard, and a backup big who can space the floor next to Bam.&quot;Why the Bulls do this: To get a first for Vucevic.”Lakers, Heat, Bulls byu/Plus-Toe8766 inNBAtradeideasLeBron spent four seasons with Miami from 2010-2014, winning two titles. The idea of returning to South Florida could be appealing to him.A reunion would give him the chance to join forces with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. That roster could elevate the Heat's status as the favorites to emerge out of the Eastern Conference.Luka Doncic urges Lakers to retain LeBron JamesThe LA Lakers haven’t been able to convince LeBron James to re-sign, but they’ve been busy making moves to strengthen their roster. Along with adding Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton, the team also secured Luka Doncic to a three-year $165 million extension.Doncic made a request to the front office, asking Rob Pelinka to make sure James isn’t traded.&quot;For his part, league sources also indicated Doncic did not want James traded,&quot; ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin wrote on Wednesday.The 2024-2025 season was James' 22nd in the NBA, and his seventh with the Lakers. Despite being 40 years old, he stil recorded 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.