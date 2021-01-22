New York Knicks 119-104 Golden State Warriors: RJ Barrett stars with career-high 28 points to take down Stephen Curry and crew

The New York Knicks secured their 3rd straight win with a 119-104 victory over the the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Prior to the game, Golden State Warriors were seen as the clear favorites, given that they had just secured big wins against the LA Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs. But, after going toe-to-toe with their opposition in the first half, the New York Knicks pulled away and went on to win the game with a comfortable 15 point margin.

Overall, the win over the Golden State Warriors just goes to further showcase the improvement the New York Knicks have made under new Head Coach Tim Thibodeau.

Twitter reacts as New York Knicks take down the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks outperformed the Golden State Warriors in almost every facet of the game, and it showed. The team almost always had a lead of at least 10 points before ending the game with 15 more points than their opponents.

Given how popular both these teams are and the huge community that supports them, it wasn't surprising to see Twitter trends being dominated with highlight from this encounter

Feels like an ISO Curry game the way these refs are calling. Let him live at the line — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 22, 2021

Assume the Nico Mannion non mop up debut is for offensive organization without Draymond Green. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 22, 2021

Since they need Curry to go off, I’d go with Lee here to spread the floor. https://t.co/v2C2ZfvcRk — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry struggled all game to get any sort of rhythm going. While the player did record 30 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists, hardly any of these points came in the second half, which is when the team needed as New York Knicks were building a huge lead.

On the defensive end, the performance was poor, to say the least. At times this season Golden State Warriors have shown that they can defend at a high level, if they lock in. Which is why it's more surprising the fact that tonight against a young New York Knicks side, they had just no answers.

And while the ejection of Draymond Green played a massive part in the nature of this performance, others on the team still need to raise their level if they are to have any hope of reaching the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Advertisement

Objectively bad ejection from official, running Draymond Green for briefly yelling at Wiseman, not the ref. Probably will be rescinded tomorrow. But this is also the risk of getting that early first T in any game. One ref error away from being banished. https://t.co/3mbeLZy0kL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 22, 2021

Draymond's frustration towards Wiseman on certain plays has been consistent all year. He's trying to teach -- but the first tech is what cost him tonight. He was just arguing about a call too long and picked it up. It cost him later on when the officials heard his booming voice. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 22, 2021

That makes more sense. His voice boomed after that play -- as soon as he got tossed Kerr and several members of his staff tried to get refs' attention to explain. Wiseman dejectedly walked to the other end of the floor. https://t.co/U8lOcPQBEY — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 22, 2021

Draymond Green just got ejected for picking up his second technical foul.



Green was talking to teammate James Wiseman, but the ref thought he was talking to him and ejected the Warriors forward. 🤦🏽‍♂️pic.twitter.com/EDyqj6B2ra — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

This Warriors-Knicks third quarter should send a message to the 'Draymond is washed' crowd. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) January 22, 2021

On the other end of the table, this may just have been the best performance from the New York Knicks this season.

The franchise looked incredible against the Golden State Warriors. On offense, RJ Barrett was brilliant, recording a career night for himself with 28 points in 37 minutes. Although in the first half, New York Knicks struggled defensively, they imrpoved significanlty after the break, even managing to keep Steph Curry quiet.

So the Warriors just forget how to play basketball without Draymond? — Robert Kyle Brown (@roKYLEbrown) January 22, 2021

Guys, Draymond just get ejected for yelling at his teammate 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/S3LSob1AwQ — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

What is the matchup the Warriors are trying to get? — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 22, 2021

Warriors stay hacking — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 22, 2021

Overall, the night belonged to the New York Knicks and RJ Barrett. The team's effort on both ends and overall hustle far exceeded that of their opposition, and they got the result that they deserved at the end of the match.

This is a very young team right now. But, if the Knicks can continue to improve at the rate that they have so far this season, this franchise could very well reach it's first post-season in years.

Also Read: LeBron James and Anthony Davis react as LA Lakers dominate Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks in a 113-106 victory