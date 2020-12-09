New York Knicks 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

The New York Knicks are coming off another disappointing NBA season in which their future continues to remain in doubt. RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and Mitchell Robinson appear to be the future of the Knicks franchise, even as the team has been putting together a team of mostly veterans.

New York Knicks 2020-21 NBA Season Preview: Is the youth movement about to begin for coach Tom Thibodeau or will he trust his veterans more?

Coach Tom Thibodeau is calling the shots now for the New York Knicks, but his preference is to play veterans rather than the youngsters. But in New York, where the young players are the hope of the franchise, he may have to change his stance.

According to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, Thibodeau is going to let the players earn their spot in the rotation.

Theme of season could be this. Will Thibs play the youngsters over vets at cost to winning? "There’s a lot of different ways to develop but also understanding the importance of winning and how important that is,'' Thibodeau said today. "Things are going to be earned." Oh boy. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) December 1, 2020

Whether that formula translates into wins remains to be seen.

New York Knicks NBA Season Record

Regular Season: 21-45

Eastern Conference: 12th

2019-20 NBA Season: Non-playoff team

Key Acquisitions

G Austin Rivers, G Alec Burks, F Obi Toppin, C Nerlens Noel

New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineup

G Elfrid Payton G Reggie Bullock F RJ Barrett F Julius Randle C Nerlens Noel

Complete Roster:

Ignas Brazdeikis, Alec Burks, Jacob Evans, Jared Harper, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Kevin Knox II, Mitchell Robinson, Frank Ntilikina, Theo Pinson, Myles Powell, Immanuel Quickley, Austin Rivers, Dennis Smith Jr., Omari Spellman, Obi Toppin

Overview

RJ Barrett, the third overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie year but didn’t exactly live up to the expectations of being a top lottery pick. His averages of 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists don’t exactly scream future All-Star.

Nonetheless, Barrett has the talent to be a rising star in this league, and the New York media will closely watch his sophomore season.

The most intriguing story in the New York Knicks training camp has to be the logjam at the point guard position. Elfrid Payton is back, and he is likely going to remain a starter. But he will be challenged by a trio of playmakers who want Payton’s spot, namely Frank Ntilikina, Austin Rivers, Dennis Smith Jr., and rookie Immanuel Quickley.

One has to wonder which of these players is going to be traded soon to open up more playing time for the others.

Knicks’ 2020 lottery pick Obi Toppin has a chance to take the starting power forward slot from Julius Randle, who has done nothing but keep the team afloat offensively. With only a year left on his two-year deal, Randle could be a trading piece for a team looking to clear cap space.

Mitchell Robinson said no one from Knicks has talked to him and starting/not starting, which isn’t surprising. Robinson said he’s pretty sure both he and Nerlens Noel want to start this season and they will compete for the starting spot in training camp/preseason. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 4, 2020

The starting center position will be a toss-up between Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel. Since Thibodeau loves his veterans, Noel will probably start with the defensive-minded Robinson giving him a breather.

Prediction for New York Knicks' 2020-21 Season

As much as the New York Knicks would love to market the team as a future playoff contender, that future is still blurry at the moment. But Knicks fans need not worry too much as RJ Barrett could quickly change the franchise’s outlook with a much-improved second season.

They have a few nice pieces in place with a youth movement bannered by Barrett, Dennis Smith Jr., Kevin Knox, Obi Toppin, and Mitchell Robinson. These players don’t necessarily look like they can take over the league in a few years, but there is hope that a couple of them can develop into foundational pieces.

The 2020-21 season will be more about their development, which means the Knicks aren’t entering the playoffs anytime soon.

