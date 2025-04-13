The New York Knicks hit the road to face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday for their final regular-season game of the 2024-25 season. The Knicks are 3-0 against the Nets in their season series after a 99-95 road win in their previous meeting in January.

New York has five players on its injury report for the upcoming contest. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are listed as questionable, while Ariel Hukporti is out.

Since returning from injury last week, Jalen Brunson has been day-to-day, as he recovers from a right ankle sprain that had him sidelined for a month. However, he has played through the injury-recovery status in the Knicks' last four outings and is expected to suit up against the Nets as well.

Karl-Anthony Towns, meanwhile, is at risk of missing his second-straight game due to a left knee injury. OG Anunoby and Josh Hart remain day-to-day on the injury report, with right thumb sprain and right knee injury, respectively.

Ariel Hukporti is sidelined for a 24th straight game due to a torn meniscus. It's unclear if he makes his return in the postseason.

Player Status Injury Jalen Brunson Questionable (GTD) Ankle Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable (GTD) Knee OG Anunoby Questionable (GTD) Thumb Josh Hart Questionable (GTD) Knee Ariel Hukporti Out Knee

The New York Knicks will likely deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The New York Knicks (50-31) have clinched the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They have won five of their last 10 outings and are on a three-game losing streak following a 108-102 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks' losing effort with 27 points, one rebound, two assists and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets (26-55) are 12th in the East and are out of playoff contention. The Nets have won three of their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak following a 117-91 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Keon Johnson led their losing effort with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets?

The Knicks-Nets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday. The game will be broadcast locally on MSG and WLNY. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

