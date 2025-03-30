New York Knicks Injury Report: Exploring Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride’s status for Trail Blazers game (March 30)

The New York Knicks have confirmed their playoff spot and are now just trying to hold off the Indiana Pacers to secure the third seed. New York has won six of its past 10 games and will play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The Knicks are coming off of a 116-107 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. They were led by OG Anunoby’s 31 points and Mikal Bridges’ 26 points. Karl-Anthony Towns (14 points and 10 rebounds) and Josh Hart (13 points and 14 rebounds) had double-doubles.

New York has several injured players, so, let’s explore the team’s injury report before its game against Portland.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Jalen Brunson continues to be the biggest name on the Knicks injury report. The mercurial point guard has missed 11 straight games with an ankle injury and has been listed as out for Sunday’s game as well. He provided an update on his rehab during Thursday’s episode of the Roommates Show, via SNY:

“I’ve been back East since the LA game. I’m feeling better, walking without the boot. Thibs said I’ve impressed recently. I’m just doing everything I can to get back to 100%. Doing things two, three times a day. Just working my way back.

"For the most part, I’m happy to see the progress with where I’m at, so I think that’s promising."

This is a promising update for New York fans as the team will need its leader come the playoffs.

When Brunson went down, Miles McBride took over the point guard duties. However, he has been out for the past four games with a groin injury. He is out for Sunday’s game as well.

The Knicks will also be without Cameron Payne for the game with an ankle injury. This makes their backcourt really thin and coach Tom Thibodeau may be forced to rely more on Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek.

How and where to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV, while local coverage will be provided by MSG and KUNP / KATU 2.2. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

