New York Knicks Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

Modified Sep 23, 2021 07:28 PM IST
The New York Knicks' promising 2020-21 NBA season ended on a sour note, as they got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

However, Tom Thibodeau and his wards will take heart from the fact that they reached the postseason after eight years. After some key reinforcements this summer, they might be a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference once again.

On that note, here's a look at the New York Knicks' roster, preseason schedule and key dates for the 2021-22 NBA season:

New York Knicks roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season

The New York Knicks addressed their biggest issue this offseason, when they added experienced backcourt players Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Both stars arrived from the Knicks' Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics, and should provide the team with a much-needed offensive thrust.

Kemba Walker is officially a New York Knick ✍️ https://t.co/cCWNt0htML

The Knicks also signed a few rookies, including center Jericho Sims on a two-way contract. The New York Knicks will likely field a starting lineup of Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel, with Derrick Rose coming off the bench as the sixth man.

Here's the New York Knicks' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Player NamePositionYears in NBA
RJ BarrettGuard/ Forward2
Alec BurksGuard10
Taj GibsonForward12
Kevin Knox IIForward3
Nerlens NoelCenter8
Immanuel QuickleyGuard1
Julius RandleForward7
Mitchell RobinsonCenter3
Derrick RoseGuard13
Obi ToppinForward/Center1
Luca VildozaGuard1
Kemba WalkerGuard10
Dwayne BaconForward4
Evan FournierGuard9
Quentin GrimesGuardR
Miles McBrideGuardR
Aamir SimmsForwardR
Jericho Sims (two-way)CenterR
M.J. WalkerForwardR

Key dates for New York Knicks entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday

Season Opener: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks (October 20th, 2021 - Tuesday, 7:30 PM ET).

The New York Knicks will open their campaign against the Boston Celtics on October 20th. Both Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will be greeted by some familiar faces. The duo will hope to be at their best against the team that traded them this offseason.

We back. The full schedule for the 2021-22 season is here. 🗓

New York Knicks preseason schedule and dates

The New York Knicks will begin their preseason against the Indiana Pacers, who welcomed former coach Rick Carlisle for a second stint. Their second game will be against Bradley Beal's Washington Wizards, before they take on a young Detroit Pistons side.

The Knicks will play their final preseason game against the Washington Wizards. Here is their full schedule:

Date and TimeMatchTV
Tuesday, October 5, 7:30 p.m. ETIndiana Pacers vs New York KnicksMSG Network
Saturday, October 9, 7:00 pm ETNew York Knicks vs Washington WizardsMSG Network
Wednesday, October 13, 7:30 pm ETDetroit Pistons vs New York KnicksMSG Network
Friday, October 15, 7:30 pm ETWashington Wizards vs New York KnicksMSG Network

The Knicks have the right blend of youth and experience. Along with Thibodeau's tactical acumen, they will likely make a deep playoff run in the upcoming season.

