New York Knicks Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The New York Knicks' promising 2020-21 NBA season ended on a sour note, as they got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

However, Tom Thibodeau and his wards will take heart from the fact that they reached the postseason after eight years. After some key reinforcements this summer, they might be a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference once again.

On that note, here's a look at the New York Knicks' roster, preseason schedule and key dates for the 2021-22 NBA season:

New York Knicks roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season

New York Knicks introduce new signees.

The New York Knicks addressed their biggest issue this offseason, when they added experienced backcourt players Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Both stars arrived from the Knicks' Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics, and should provide the team with a much-needed offensive thrust.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks Kemba Walker is officially a New York Knick ✍️ Kemba Walker is officially a New York Knick ✍️ https://t.co/cCWNt0htML

The Knicks also signed a few rookies, including center Jericho Sims on a two-way contract. The New York Knicks will likely field a starting lineup of Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel, with Derrick Rose coming off the bench as the sixth man.

Here's the New York Knicks' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Player Name Position Years in NBA RJ Barrett Guard/ Forward 2 Alec Burks Guard 10 Taj Gibson Forward 12 Kevin Knox II Forward 3 Nerlens Noel Center 8 Immanuel Quickley Guard 1 Julius Randle Forward 7 Mitchell Robinson Center 3 Derrick Rose Guard 13 Obi Toppin Forward/Center 1 Luca Vildoza Guard 1 Kemba Walker Guard 10 Dwayne Bacon Forward 4 Evan Fournier Guard 9 Quentin Grimes Guard R Miles McBride Guard R Aamir Simms Forward R Jericho Sims (two-way) Center R M.J. Walker Forward R

Key dates for New York Knicks entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday

Season Opener: Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks (October 20th, 2021 - Tuesday, 7:30 PM ET).

The New York Knicks will open their campaign against the Boston Celtics on October 20th. Both Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will be greeted by some familiar faces. The duo will hope to be at their best against the team that traded them this offseason.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks We back. The full schedule for the 2021-22 season is here. 🗓 We back. The full schedule for the 2021-22 season is here. 🗓

New York Knicks preseason schedule and dates

The New York Knicks will begin their preseason against the Indiana Pacers, who welcomed former coach Rick Carlisle for a second stint. Their second game will be against Bradley Beal's Washington Wizards, before they take on a young Detroit Pistons side.

The Knicks will play their final preseason game against the Washington Wizards. Here is their full schedule:

Date and Time Match TV Tuesday, October 5, 7:30 p.m. ET Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks MSG Network Saturday, October 9, 7:00 pm ET New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards MSG Network Wednesday, October 13, 7:30 pm ET Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks MSG Network Friday, October 15, 7:30 pm ET Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks MSG Network

The Knicks have the right blend of youth and experience. Along with Thibodeau's tactical acumen, they will likely make a deep playoff run in the upcoming season.

