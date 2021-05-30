New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 30th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The New York Knicks will be looking to bounce back against the Atlanta Hawks when the two sides meet for Game 4 of their first-round series at State Farm Arena.

The Knicks have had a disappointing start to their post-season campaign and are now down 2-1 in the series. Their star players like Julius Randle and RJ Barrett have misfired, which has been a key reason behind their struggles. Meanwhile, veteran Derrick Rose has continued to impress and has been the lone bright spot so far.

Rose led the charge in Game 3 on Friday, scoring 30 points on the night. However, the rest of his teammates did not have the best of games offensively as the Knicks ended up losing the tie 94-105.

For the Atlanta Hawks, it was Trae Young who rose to the occasion yet again, tallying 21 points and 14 assists, while six other Hawks players scored in double digits. They shot 42 field goals, compared to the Knicks' 29, and also made more threes, converting 16 shot attempts from deep compared to New York's tally of nine.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Mitchell Robinson is the only player on the New York Knicks injury report. He has been out since late March because of a foot injury and is doubtful to return this season.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have ruled Cam Reddish and Brandon Goodwin out of the game. Reddish has been out since February because of an Achilles injury, while Goodwin was diagnosed with a minor respiratory condition in mid-May, which forced him to sit out the playoffs.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks - Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks

Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson started in the previous game for the New York Knicks. They replaced Efrid Payton and Nerlens Noel, respectively.

Derrick Rose will start at point guard for the Knicks tonight



It's his first start in a playoff game since 2015 🌹 pic.twitter.com/OpaPV4T9qD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

Rose was influential and is likely to retain his place in the starting lineup, while Noel could make his return as a starter after coming off the bench in the last game. RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock will complete the rest of the lineup.

Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley and Taj Gibson are likely to play the most minutes among the New York Knicks bench unit.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to stick to the starting five they have deployed in the first three games of this series.

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic are likely to start as guards, while John Collins, De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela are likely to start on the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter are likely to play the most minutes off the Atlanta Hawks bench.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks - Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Derrick Rose | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

