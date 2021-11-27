New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will face each other for the first time since their epic first-round matchup during the 2021 NBA playoffs on Saturday at State Farm Arena.

The Knicks have been very inconsistent so far in this campaign. They are 10-9 for the season. New York has failed to win back-to-back games since the start of November. They are coming off their worst loss of the campaign against the Phoenix Suns. Only Kemba Walker and Immanuel Quickley managed to score more than 15 points for the side as they endured a 97-118 loss.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have been in unbelievable form, having won seven straight matches entering this contest. They defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 132-100 and improved to 11-9 for the season. Trae Young had 31 points, while Clint Capela and John Collins recorded 23 and 21 points, respectively, to lead Atlanta's charge.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks are yet to submit their injury report for this game at the time of writing. They listed Derrick Rose (ankle) and Taj Gibson (groin) as questionable before the start of the last match, and the two did not end up playing. They are likely to make the injury report again.

Player Name Status Reason Sam Hause Derrick Rose Questionable Ankle sprain Taj Gibson Questionable Groin soreness

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks were without De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu in their previous outing. Both are out indefinitely due to wrist and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason De’Andre Hunter Out Wrist injury Onyeka Okongwu Out Shoulder injury recovery

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks could make changes to their starting lineup for this game. Kemba Walker played on the first night of a back-to-back in the last match and could be sidelined due to rest. If Derrick Rose returns, he is likely to start in his place. Immanuel Quickley is another player who could get a starting role if Rose remains sidelined. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are likely to retain their places.

If Quickley starts off the bench, he will likely play the most minutes among the reserves along with Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely start as guards, while Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela will complete the rest of the lineup.

Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari and Delon Wright will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Immanuel Quickley | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

