New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 5 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New York Knicks travel to Georgia on Saturday to face the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena. This will be their fifth and final matchup this season. The two teams have split their first four games so this game will serve as the tiebreaker as the two sides look to take home bragging rights.

Both teams come into this match with six games remaining on their schedule. The New York Knicks are currently the third seed in the East and the Hawks, who are eighth in the table, are destined for a play-in spot. With that said, the two teams enter this contest with contrasting results in their last few games.

The Atlanta Hawks have been struggling lately, with a solitary win in their last five matches. In their previous two appearances, they faced Western Conference outfits, the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers, losing to both of them. Before these losses, they won against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum but were defeated in their two fixtures before that.

This inconsistency has plagued the Atlanta Hawks throughout the season, resulting in a 36-40 record. Furthermore, the team has been heavily dependent on their star Trae Young who is averaging 24.1 points per game.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks have been quite impressive. Currently third in the table, the Knicks have not been at the level of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics who are 13.5 and 8.5 games ahead of them, respectively. However, they have been better than the rest of the pack, holding a 2.5 game lead over the fourth-placed Pacers and a 5.5 game lead over the fifth-placed Pistons.

The Knicks come into this match after a 124-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This loss ended their three-game winning streak, leaving them with a 3-2 record in their last five games.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report for Apr. 5

The New York Knicks enter this fixture against the Atlanta Hawks with five players on their injury list. Ariel Hukporti (knee) and Miles McBride (groin) are both listed as out for this tie, while Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson and Cameron Paye are currently registered as questionable.

Atlanta Hawks injury report

The Atlanta Hawks currently have six players on their injury list. Kobe Bufkin (shoulder), Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Lary Nance Jr. (knee) are all out for the remainder of the season with their respective injuries.

On the other hand, Trae Young is listed as questionable with an Achilles injury, while Clint Capela (left hand) and Jacob Toppin (calf) are both out for this tie against the Knicks.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineups and depth charts for Apr. 5

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The New York Knicks starting five should see Delon Wright and Mikal Bridges as the guards, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby as the forwards and Karl-Anthony Towns at center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Delon Wright Tyler Kolek SG Mikal Bridges Landry Shamet SF Josh Hart Pacome Dadiet PF OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa C Karl-Anthony Towns P.J Tucker

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

The Atlanta Hawks starting five should include Trae Young and Dyson Daniels as guards, Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye as forwards and Onyeka Okongwu at center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Trae Young Terance Mann Keaton Wallace SG Dyson Daniels Caris LeVert Garisson Matthews SF Zacharie Risacher Vit Krejci PF Mouhamed Gueye Georges Niang C Onyeka Okongwu Dominck Barlow

