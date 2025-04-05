New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2025

An Eastern Conference rivalry clash unfolds Saturday night as the New York Knicks travel to face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, aiming to bounce back into the win column.
The Knicks, poised to enter the postseason likely as the East’s No. 3 seed, have been without Jalen Brunson for the last month and are fresh off a 124-105 defeat at the hands of the conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks, meanwhile, are trying to snap a two-game skid.
There’s encouraging news for Knicks fans though — Brunson, dealing with a right ankle sprain, has been listed as questionable and might suit up tonight.
Here’s a preview of the New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks game, scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Atlanta.
New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Knicks (-180) vs Hawks (+150)
Spread: Knicks -4.5 (-110) vs Hawks +4.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Knicks o236.5 (-110) vs Hawks u236.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks preview
This marks the fifth and final showdown between these two rivals this season. Atlanta claimed the first two meetings by five and eight points, respectively, while New York evened the series with wins by nine and by one. Now, both teamsnot only get the chance to settle the score but also snap out of recent funks.
Since Jalen Brunson went down in a loss to the LA Lakers in early March, the Knicks have gone 8-6, yet still hold firm at the No. 3 seed in the East. Over that span, their defense has held steady at seventh-best in the league, while their offense dipped to 20th.
Atlanta, sitting at 36-40 with six games left, is pushing to lock in a play-in tournament berth. The Hawks have dropped four of their last five and are desperate to get back on track.
New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineups
Knicks
G - Delon Wright | G - Mikal Bridges | F - Josh Hart | F - OG Anunoby | C - Karl-Anthony Towns
Hawks
G - Trae Young | G - Dyson Daniels | F - Zaccharie Risacher | F - Mouhamed Gueye | C - Onyeka Okongwu
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks betting props
- Trae Young O/U 26.5 points – Take the over.
- Jalen Brunson O/U 22.5 points – Take the under if he returns.
- Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 25.5 points – Take the under.
- Mikal Bridges O/U 16.5 points – Take the over.
New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks prediction
Whether or not Brunson suits up, the Knicks should have enough talent to handle Trae Young and company. Look for New York to pull away and take this rivalry win convincingly.
Our prediction: Knicks win by 11.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.