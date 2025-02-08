New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The New York Knicks face longtime rivals the Boston Celtics in one of several games scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 8. The game sees the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed the Celtics travel to the Madison Square Garden to face the No. 3 seed, the Knicks.

The Knicks have a chance to go one game closer to topping the Celtics. In their last 10 games, they've won eight, with their recent game ending in a 121-115 away win against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 28 points to go with five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added a double-double, as he finished with 27 points and 20 rebounds.

The Boston Celtics will want to continue their dominance over the Knicks. This will be their second matchup this season as the Celtics won the first 132-109 in October courtesy of Jayson Tatum's 37 points, 10 assists and four rebounds.

The defending champions were on a four-game winning run before it got snapped 127-120 by the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Jaylen Brown's 25 points, five rebounds and two assists weren't enough to see them earn a win over the team they defeated to win the 2024 NBA title.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports

New York Knicks' injury report for Feb. 8

The New York Knicks have a couple of players on the injury list ahead of the game against the Boston Celtics. Most notable is forward OG Anunoby who has been listed as doubtful due to a foot injury.

The Knicks' complete injury list:

Josh Hart: Probable (Knee)

OG Anunoby: Doubtful (Foot)

Pacome Dadiet: Out (Toe)

Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable - Day-to-day (Knee)

Mitchell Robinson: Out (Ankle)

Boston Celtics' injury report for Feb. 8

Unlike the Knicks, the Boston Celtics don't have an extensive list of injured players. Star guard Jrue Holiday won't be available due to a shoulder injury, per Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site.

The Celtics' complete injury list:

Jrue Holiday: Out (Shoulder)

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 8

The Knicks are projected to go with the following starting five against the Celtics:

Jalen Brunson (point guard), Mikal Bridges (shooting guard), Landry Shamet (small forward), Jacob Toppin (power forward) and Precious Achiuwa (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Knicks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Cameron Payne Miles McBride Landry Shamet Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa Miles McBride Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges Precious Achiuwa Ariel Hukporti Tyler Kolek Cameron Payne OG Anunoby Mikal Bridges Mitchell Robinson Delon Wright Matt Ryan Matt Ryan Jacob Toppin -

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 8

The Celtics are projected to go with the following lineup against the Knicks:

Derrick White (point guard), Payton Pritchard (shooting guard), Jaylen Brown (small forward), Jayson Tatum (power forward) and Kristaps Porzingis (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Celtics' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Sam Hauser Al Horford Luke Kornet Payton Pritchard Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Sam Hauser Neemias Queta JD Davison Derrick White Jordan Walsh Drew Peterson Al Horford - Jordan Walsh Drew Peterson Xavier Tillman Xavier Tillman

