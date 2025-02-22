New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will face each other at the TD Gardens on Sunday. This will be their third meeting this season with the previous two being won by the Boston Celtics. Their last match yielded a 131-104 win for the Boston team at the Madison Square Garden.

Both teams are currently competing for the second spot in the Eastern Conference, with the Cavaliers in first, leading the Celtics by six games. However, the Knicks are just three games behind the Celtics and have the opportunity to narrow that gap when they face each other.

The Celtics began the season in top form but gradually lost a few games before facing six defeats in sixteen games in January and losing ground to the Cavaliers. They have a 40-16 record, which is mainly down to their turnaround in form in February. The reigning champions have won all but one of their games this month and will be hoping to get their fifth win in a row when they host the Knicks.

On the other hand, the New York team has been quite resilient too, their only losses this month have come against the teams above them. However, they could change this on Friday with a win as they hope to better their 37-19 record and bridge the gap between them and the Celtics.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report for Feb 23

The New York Knicks will be without three players when they travel to the TD Gardens on Friday. Josh Hart (knee), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and Kevin McCullar (knee) are all set to miss out on the fixture against the Celtics with their respective injuries.

Celtics Injury Report for Feb 23

The Celtics, on the other hand, have only one player on their injury list. Forward Xavier Tillman has been dealing with a knee injury recently and will be the only member of the squad unavailable for the upcoming game against the New York Knicks.

Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The New York Knicks starting five should consist of Jalen Brunson as point guard, Mikal Bridges as shooting guard, Landry Shamet as small forward, OG Anunoby as power forward, and Karl-Anthony Towns as center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Cameron Payne Delon Wright SG Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Cameron Payne SF Landry Shamet Matt Ryan PF OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin C Karl-Anthony Towns Ariel Hukporti

Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Boston Celtics starting five should consist of Derrick White as the point guard, Jrue Holiday as shooting guard, Jaylen Brown as small forward, Jayson Tatum as power forward, and Kristaps Porzingis as center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Derrick White Payton Pritchard JD Davison SG Jrue Holiday Baylor Scheierman SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jordan Walsh PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Drew Peterson C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics

The game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics is scheduled for tip-off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Fans can catch the game live on the ABC and ESPN+ networks, while viewers online can live stream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA league pass.

