New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (May 5) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 05, 2025 09:05 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Source: Getty

The New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of two NBA playoff games scheduled on Monday. This is Game 1 of the second-round series between the third seed Knicks and the second seed Celtics.

Throughout the rich history of the NBA playoffs, the Knicks-Celtics collision is the second most frequent matchup to occur. Their 2025 second-round series will be the 17th time that they meet in the playoffs; only the Celtics' rivalry with the series (22 postseason matchups) tops this number of playoff encounters.

NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

The Celtics, who finished the regular season with a 61-21 record, got their title retention bid started with a gentleman's sweep of the seventh seed Orlando Magic. In that series, Jayson Tatum led the defending champions in scoring (31.3 ppg) and rebounding (11.3 rpg), though he missed Game 2 with a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, the Knicks — who entered the postseason with a 51-31 record — took six games to eliminate the sixth seed Detroit Pistons. Jalen Brunson, who won Clutch Player of the Year as the series was taking place, was the Knicks' best first-round performer as he put up 31.5 points and 8.2 assists per outing.

In the regular season, the Celtics went 4-0 against the Knicks. Their clash on opening night ended up in a 132-109 blowout at TD Garden, while their most recent meeting was a close 119-117 affair at Madison Square Garden. The playoffs, of course, are a different story, and the Knicks-Celtics matchup on Monday will be the opening lines to the latest chapter in this longstanding rivalry.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Injury reports

Knicks injury report for Game 1

There are no players included in the Knicks' injury report for Game 1.

Cetlics injury report for Game 1

There are no players included in the Celtics' injury report for Game 1.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and depth chart

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Jalen BrunsonCameron PayneTyler Kolek
Mikal BridgesMiles McBrideDelon Wright
Josh HartLandry ShametPacome Dadiet
OG AnunobyPJ TuckerPrecious Achiuwa
Karl-Anthony TownsMitchell Robinson
Ariel Hukporti
Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Jrue HolidayPayton PritchardJD Davison
Derrick WhiteTorrey CraigBaylor Scheierman
Jaylen BrownSam HauserJordan Walsh
Jayson TatumAl HorfordXavier Tillman Sr.
Kristaps PorzingisLuke KornetNeemias Queta
Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics?

The New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 1 will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass, Fubo TV, and Max.

