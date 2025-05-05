New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (May 5) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of two NBA playoff games scheduled on Monday. This is Game 1 of the second-round series between the third seed Knicks and the second seed Celtics.

Ad

Throughout the rich history of the NBA playoffs, the Knicks-Celtics collision is the second most frequent matchup to occur. Their 2025 second-round series will be the 17th time that they meet in the playoffs; only the Celtics' rivalry with the series (22 postseason matchups) tops this number of playoff encounters.

NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics, who finished the regular season with a 61-21 record, got their title retention bid started with a gentleman's sweep of the seventh seed Orlando Magic. In that series, Jayson Tatum led the defending champions in scoring (31.3 ppg) and rebounding (11.3 rpg), though he missed Game 2 with a wrist injury.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, the Knicks — who entered the postseason with a 51-31 record — took six games to eliminate the sixth seed Detroit Pistons. Jalen Brunson, who won Clutch Player of the Year as the series was taking place, was the Knicks' best first-round performer as he put up 31.5 points and 8.2 assists per outing.

In the regular season, the Celtics went 4-0 against the Knicks. Their clash on opening night ended up in a 132-109 blowout at TD Garden, while their most recent meeting was a close 119-117 affair at Madison Square Garden. The playoffs, of course, are a different story, and the Knicks-Celtics matchup on Monday will be the opening lines to the latest chapter in this longstanding rivalry.

Ad

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Injury reports

Knicks injury report for Game 1

There are no players included in the Knicks' injury report for Game 1.

Cetlics injury report for Game 1

There are no players included in the Celtics' injury report for Game 1.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and depth chart

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Jalen Brunson Cameron Payne Tyler Kolek Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Delon Wright Josh Hart Landry Shamet Pacome Dadiet OG Anunoby PJ Tucker Precious Achiuwa Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson

Ariel Hukporti

Ad

Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison Derrick White Torrey Craig Baylor Scheierman Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jordan Walsh Jayson Tatum Al Horford Xavier Tillman Sr. Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Ad

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics?

The New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 1 will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass, Fubo TV, and Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More