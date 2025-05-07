New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (May 7) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of two playoff games scheduled on Wednesday. This is Game 2 of the Knicks-Celtics series, and the winner will advance to take on the winner of the Indiana Pacers-Cleveland Cavaliers semifinal bracket.
In Game 1, the Celtics led by as many as 20 points in front of a roaring crowd at TD Garden. But the Knicks fought their way back with hustle and steady scoring, eventually tying the game at 86 midway through the fourth quarter. In the closing minutes of regulation, the two storied franchises took turns holding the lead but ended up in a 100-100 deadlock.
Heading into overtime, Jalen Brunson — the reigning Clutch Player of the Year — had scored huge baskets that tied the game and even momentarily put New York ahead. Though Brunson went scoreless in the extra period, his teammates (got the job done on both ends of the floor. The Knicks' effort was punctuated by one final steal by Mikal Bridges, who ensured that Jaylen Brown would not even get up a shot, thus securing New York's 108-105 win.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The Celtics, meanwhile, made the wrong type of history as they chucked an unprecedented 60 three-point attempts in a playoff game. Only 25% of these attempts went in, leaving analysts to wonder why Boston stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown settled for low-percentage shots on several occasions.
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Injury reports
Knicks injury report for Game 2
There are no players included in the Knicks' injury report for Game 2.
Celtics injury report for Game 2
Kristaps Porzingis, who left Game 1 early due to a non-COVID illness, has been deemed probable for Wednesday's game. On the other hand, Sam Hauser's status is doubtful due to an ankle injury.
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and depth chart
Knicks starting lineup and depth chart
Celtics starting lineup and depth chart
Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics?
The New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 2 will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.