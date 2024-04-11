New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2024 

The New York Knicks visit the Boston Celtics on Thursday at the TD Garden in Boston, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET for their fifth and final matchup of the season, with the Celtics leading 4-0.

The Knicks (47-32) are third in the East and second in the Atlantic Division, coming off a 128-117 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday on the road. Jalen Brunson had a game-high 45 points with three rebounds and eight assists on 13-of-24 shooting from the field, including 7-of-12 from the 3-point line and a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.

The Celtics (62-17) are first in the East and first in the Atlantic Division, coming off a 104-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday on the road, tying their season series 2-2. Only three Celtics players scored in double-digits and the team shot a subpar 39.8% from the field.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics prediction, preview, starting lineup and betting tips

The marquee New York Knicks and Boston Celtics matchup will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV network, including live streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Knicks -2.5 vs. Celtics +2.5

Moneyline: Knicks -138 vs. Celtics +120

Total over and under: Knicks O 214.5 vs. Celtics U 214.5

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics preview

Heading into their last three games, the New York Knicks face a pivotal juncture with their playoff seeding hanging in the balance. Currently occupying the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings, they trail the second-place Milwaukee Bucks by just one game.

However, the Knicks find themselves under pressure with both the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers nipping at their heels, each just a game behind in the standings. With such tight competition, the Knicks can ill afford any slip-ups in their final three matchups.

Jalen Brunson extended his MVP-caliber performance for the Knicks, delivering an impressive 45-point performance, marking his second consecutive game with over 40 points. Supporting him, OG Anunoby contributed 24 points, while Donte DiVincenzo added 21 points to the mix.

As the Knicks prepare to face the Celtics in Boston, they seek their inaugural triumph over their rivals this season, having endured four losses in their previous encounters. This matchup presents a strategic opportunity for the Knicks, considering the Celtics may opt to manage the playing time of their starters, given their lack of incentive from a victory.

With an NBA-leading record of 62-17, the Boston Celtics enter this game with the assurance of home-court advantage throughout the NBA Playoffs firmly secured. As the regular season winds down, the primary focus for the Celtics shifts towards preserving player health.

With their postseason positioning secured, the emphasis for the team in their remaining three games will be on maintaining the well-being of their roster as they prepare for the challenges ahead in the playoffs.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics starting lineups

The Knicks will likely start Jalen Brunson at PG, Donte DiVincenzo at SG, Josh Hart at SF, OG Anunoby at PF and Isaiah Hartenstein at center.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics will likely start Jrue Holiday at PG, Derrick White at SG, Jaylen Brown at SF, Jayson Tatum at PF and Kristaps Porzingis at center.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Jalen Brunson has averaged 28.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 29.5 and is favored to go under at -104.

Josh Hart has averaged 9.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 4.1 apg. His rebound prop is set at over/under 8.5 and is favored to go under at +114.

Jayson Tatum has averaged 27.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 4.9 apg. His prop for the first basket is set at +600 and is a good wager, considering he's the primary scoring option for the C's. Expect the Celtics to target Jalen Brunson with Tatum early on.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics lack motivation to secure a victory in Thursday night's matchup. While the Knicks are vigorously battling for optimal playoff standings, Boston has already clinched the coveted No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Against this backdrop, the status of Porzingis and Horford as game-time decisions appears somewhat ambiguous. Given the Knicks' expected intensity and the Celtics' cautious approach to risking injury to their key players, it's highly probable that both Porzingis and Horford will once again be sidelined for this game.

Expect the Knicks to avoid a complete season series sweep.