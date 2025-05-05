New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips for Game 1 (May 5) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks on Monday to kick off their Eastern Conference semifinal series in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Boston previously swept New York 4-0 in their regular-season series.
The second-seeded Celtics booked their spot in the second round of the playoffs after eliminating the Orlando Magic in the first round with a gentleman's sweep on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the third-seed Knicks took down the Detroit Pistons in six games on Thursday to advance to the second round.
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game details and odds
Game 1 of the Knicks-Celtics conference semifinals series is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.
The game will be televised nationally on TNT, truTV and MAX. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Knicks (+320) vs. Celtics (-380)
Spread: Knicks (+9.5) vs. Celtics (-9.5)
Total (O/U): -110 (o212.5) / -110 (u212.5)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Preview
The upcoming series will be the first time since 2013 that the Celtics and the Knicks have met in the playoffs.
While neither team has any player listed on their injury report for the contest, both teams have players who are banged up from their intense and physical first-round battles.
The Celtics had Jrue Holiday dealing with a sore hamstring, Jayson Tatum with a sore wrist, and Jaylen Brown with a bone bruise and right knee posterior impingement issue. Meanwhile, the Knicks had Jalen Brunson dealing with a sore ankle and Josh Hart had a wrist issue.
Both teams had under a week to rest and recoup ahead of the second round.
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups
Knicks
PG - Jalen Brunson | SG - Mikal Bridges | SF - Josh Hart | PF - OG Anunoby | C - Karl-Anthony Towns
Celtics
PG - Derrick White | SG - Jrue Holiday | SF - Jaylen Green | PF - Jayson Tatum | C - Kristaps Porzingis
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips
Josh Hart is expected to log over 4.5 assists in the contest. He crossed the mark in nine of his last 10 outings and recorded nine and seven assists against Boston in their last two meetings.
Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, could record over 32.5 points + assists. He recorded over the line in his previous three outings, and also crossed the mark in all four encounters against the Knicks in the regular season.
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Prediction
The Celtics are expected to set the tone for the series with a convincing Game 1 victory at home on Monday.
