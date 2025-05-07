New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips - May 7 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of two 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be Game 2 of the second-round series between the two Eastern Conference teams, as New York leads the series 1-0.

The two teams have a long playoff history and have met 68 times in the postseason, with Boston holding a 36-32 lead. They have also faced off in 498 regular-season games, where the Celtics have a lopsided 308-190 lead.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 2 details and odds

The New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 7, at TD Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Knicks (+400) vs. Celtics (-550)

Spread: Knicks (+10.5) vs. Celtics (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o211.5) vs. Celtics -110 (u211.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics preview

The Celtics are under pressure for the first time this postseason after dropping Game 1 108-105 in OT at home on Monday. Boston led 61-45 at the end of the half, but the Knicks outscored them 55-39 in the final two quarters to push the game to overtime.

While the entire team struggled to shoot in the second half with just 12 converted shots out of 41 attempts, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were abysmal in particular with three made shots out of 18 attempts. If the Celtics are to avoid getting into a 2-0 hole, they need to improve their shooting against New York’s physical defense.

The Knicks were led by OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson’s 29 points each. The two combined for 11-of-20 shooting from the 3-point line to help the team overcome a 16-point deficit. While most of the team shot the ball efficiently, Mikal Bridges was the outlier with just three made field goals out of 13 attempts.

Boston listed Kristaps Porzingis as probable with an illness, while Sam Hauser is doubtful with an ankle injury. The Knicks didn’t report any injury and are at full health.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics betting props

Jalen Brunson’s points total is set at 27.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over and neither do we, as Boston should do a better job at guarding him in Game 2.

Jayson Tatum’s points total is set at 28.5. After shooting just 30.4% in Game 1, expect the one-time champion to come back strong and score over 28.5 points.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Celtics to get an easy win at home. While we expect them to win, they might struggle to cover the 10.5-point spread. This should be another low-scoring game with the team total staying under 211.5 points.

