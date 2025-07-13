New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Preview and Prediction - July 13 | 2025 NBA Summer League

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 13, 2025 08:45 GMT
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Preview and Prediction for July 13. (Photos: @nyknicks on X and @celtics on IG)
The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are set to clash in the 2025 NBA Summer League on Sunday at the Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Knicks lost their first game of the Summer League to the Detroit Pistons, while the Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies.

Pacome Dadiet led the Knicks in scoring with 17 points on 61.5% shooting, but they were no match for the Pistons, 104-86. Jordan Walsh, on the other hand, put up 17 points on 50.0% shooting for the Celtics in their 92-78 victory.

The Knicks-Pistons Summer League game will be televised on NBA TV. It's also available locally on NBC Sports Boston, as well as via live stream on YouTube and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Knicks (+180) vs. Celtics (-218)

Spread: Knicks -+5 (-110) vs. Celtics -5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks o176.5 (-110), Celtics u176.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Preview

The New York Knicks had a solid starting lineup in their Summer League debut against the Detroit Pistons. However, their second and third unit weren't ready for the big dance, and looked lost out there. They are coached by Jordan Brink, who started as a director of player development for the Knicks in 2023.

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics played gritty basketball. It also helps that they have several players with NBA experience on the roster, such as Jordan Walsh, Kenny Lofton Jr. and Charles Bassey. Assistant coach Matt Reynolds will be in charge of the Celtics.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Summer League Rosters

Knicks

  • Yudai Baba - Guard
  • Biwali Bayles - Guard
  • MarJon Beauchamp - Forward
  • Jamal Bey - Guard
  • Jaden Campbell - Guard
  • Pacome Dadiet - Forward
  • Mohamed Diawara - Forward
  • Dae Dae Grant - Guard
  • Ariel Hukporti - Center
  • Nick Jourdain - Forward
  • Tyler Kolek - Guard
  • Kevin McCullar Jr. - Guard
  • James Nnaji - Forward
  • Dink Pate - Guard
  • Luka Scuka - Forward
  • Lance Ware - Forward
  • Anton Watson - Forward
Celtics

  • Charles Bassey - Center
  • Jalen Bridges - Forward
  • Kendall Brown - Guard
  • Hugo Gonzalez - Guard
  • Hayden Gray - Guard
  • Ben Gregg - Forward
  • Zach Hicks - Forward
  • Kenny Lofton, Jr. - Forward
  • Miles Norris - Forward
  • Baylor Scheierman - Guard
  • Aaron Scott - Guard
  • Max Shulga - Guard
  • Jordan Walsh - Forward
  • Amari Williams - Center
  • Isaiah Wong - Guard

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Prediction

The Boston Celtics have the clear advantage due to their roster depth and talent, though the New York Knicks have potential. The prediction is a win for the Celtics, with the total going over 176.5 points.

